In northeast England, halfway between Norfolk and Yorkshire, an AI-powered robot spends its days looking at strawberries. It’s not as easy as it sounds. A human farmer can gauge a strawberry’s ripeness level by sight and weight, but the process involves putting each strawberry on a scale, which can be destructive and time-consuming. The robot can do the same job for up to 4 million strawberries a day by performing a simple scan of the fruit, undisturbed.

ENGINEERING ・ 29 DAYS AGO