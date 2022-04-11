ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Newgarden goes back-to-back with Long Beach win

By Michael Eubanks
Auto Racing Digest
Auto Racing Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1piBH4_0f5KYv4300

After his thrilling win at Texas three weeks ago, Josef Newgarden does it again -- and for the first time ever for him -- in Long Beach

EDITOR'S NOTE: Full results and event summary are at the bottom of this story.

Josef Newgarden became a winner of IndyCar’s largest race outside of the Indy 500 Sunday afternoon, holding off Romain Grosjean to take the checkered flag in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Starting the race from the second position, Newgarden remained upfront all afternoon before taking the race lead for the final time on Lap 55 of the 85-lap event.

He held on to the lead all the way through the checkered flag despite the best efforts of eventual second-place finisher Romain Grosjean, who attempted to pass Newgarden on the final restart with five laps remaining, but fell short -- partly because he was out of push-to-pass boosts that potentially could have took him past the eventual winner.

“It was very close, but not close enough, right?” Grosjean told NBC. “It was fun. We had the right tire strategy, the last portion was going to be great. … Josef made one mistake but I just couldn’t use it (push-to-pass).

“Our Chevy was fast on the straights but I couldn’t quite keep up. Very happy to be P2 today, and the first podium in the DHL colors. It’s a great day and looking forward to tomorrow.”

In victory lane, it was all smiles for Newgarden knowing he had won the most famous street course race in North America which sometimes is referred to as “America’s Monaco” in reference to the prestigious F1 event.

And it was finally the first time in 10 tries for Newgarden to win what many consider the second-biggest race on the IndyCar circuit next to the Indianapolis 500. He came oh-so-close in his last two starts at Long Beach, finishing runner-up both times.

"This is definitely up there on the list (of his favorite wins)," Newgarden told NBC. "This was a fight today. This is not an easy race to win. I don't know what it looked like from the outside, but I was working my butt off with Grojean there at the end on the used reds (tires). I was hoping he would fade a little bit. Holding him off on that (final) restart was super difficult.

“I knew coming into the race we had a great strategy and with Team Chevy (fuel mileage) we were going to be alright. With pit stops helping me get around Alex (Palou, who led at the midpoint of the race), I'm so proud of Team Penske. I have been trying to win a race here for 11 years (actually 10), so I'm so happy to finally get it done."

The victory was also the second in a row for Newgarden, who also won at Texas Motor Speedway three weeks ago. He takes over first place in the driver standings, holding a five-point lead over teammate and St. Petersburg winner Scott McLaughlin, who had held the lead in the  overall standings after each of the first two races.

With Grosjean in second, Palou finished in the third and final position on the podium. Will Power and Pato O’Ward finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Scott Dixon, Graham Rahal, Alexander Rossi, Helio Castroneves and rookie Kyle Kirkwood rounded out the top 10.

While it was Newgarden victorious at the end of the day, Southern California’s own Colton Herta -- who started from the pole position and won last year's Long Beach GP, which was held at the end of the season due to COVID rules set by the state -- was the clear favorite throughout the weekend before an unfortunate crash ended his day.

The Santa Clarita native led the first 28 laps of the race and remained in contention before making contact with the wall in Turn 9 on Lap 56.

“I just broke a little too late, got in there, locked the right front, and that’s it,” Herta told NBC Sports. “It’s just a stupid mistake. We were definitely in that thing, running good there in third. It’s unfortunate, I feel really bad.”

Herta finished the race in the 23rd position.

Herta was not the only local favorite to have a rough afternoon.

Seven-time NASCAR champion and second-year IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson, who grew up about 100 miles from Long Beach in a suburb of San Diego, also had a bad day and a bad weekend overall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49YUiH_0f5KYv4300
Jimmie Johnson was hampered by a broken bone in his right hand, and then was involved in a late-race crash in Sunday's Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Photo: Joe Skibinski / IndyCar.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver fractured his right hand during a practice session crash on Friday and then brought out the final caution Sunday on Lap 75 when he spun in Turn 8. David Malukas was also collected in the accident.

“I lost it so early, I’m not sure if there was contact from behind or not,” Johnson told NBC. “I was under the impression that I kind of lost it in that rubber that’s stacking up in corner entry. My crew maybe thought otherwise.

“Either way, the rubber was unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. There were inches of rubber stacked up around the racetrack, especially before that last caution. I think I was just interesting where to place the car and drive on that rubber. I think I was just wide on corner entry, had my left rear in the rubber and it just spun on the way in.

“I certainly feel bad I put the team in this position … This deal isn’t easy. You still have to live on the razor’s edge on these street courses and there’s no margin for error. Trying to be faster and more competitive, I made some mistakes this weekend and I’ll learn from them and come back even stronger.

The NTT IndyCar Series now takes a three-week break before returning to action with the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park on May 1.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter @MEubanks_writer

*****************************************

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTAQd_0f5KYv4300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKni0_0f5KYv4300

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Reacts To Harsh Criticism From His Boss

It’s been an up-and-down season for Bubba Wallace and the 23XI Racing Team so far during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Earlier this month, Wallace’s boss, 23XI owner Denny Hamlin, had some harsh criticism for his racing team. “I said earlier this week you know, it’s just...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Long Beach, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
State
Alabama State
Local
California Sports
Financial World

NASCAR driver misses races due to death threats of his 'fan'

NASCAR Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan had to miss races in Florida for a bizarre reason Namely, her boyfriend Chase Cabre was in danger as he received threats from an ‘unknown’ fan. She also revealed what he told her via the Youtube channel “His official words were, not that he’s going to kill Chase, but that he’s going to come … and be the last thing Chase ever sees”.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Kirkwood
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Josef Newgarden
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Helio Castroneves
Person
Jimmie Johnson
Person
Graham Rahal
racer.com

Earnhardt name returns to the RCR No.3 for Talladega Xfinity race

Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive a No.3 for the first time in a NASCAR national series race when he competes for Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23. The event will be the first time Earnhardt has run for Childress, too. With sponsorship from ForeverLawn,...
TALLADEGA, AL
FanBuzz

4 NASCAR Drivers Who Kept Their Helmets on During Post-Race Fights

There’s sort of an unwritten rule in NASCAR when it comes to driver confrontations. Usually, when two drivers get out of their stock cars to have a heated discussion, it’s understood that they should both remove their helmets. One, it removes a barrier and creates a better face-to-face scenario. Two, it puts both drivers on the same playing field, just in case the fists start flying.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Chip Ganassi Racing#Indycar Series#Indycar#Nbc#Dhl
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Big Xfinity Series Suspension

NASCAR dished out multiple punishments on Tuesday, which included a four-race suspension for Sheldon Creed’s crew chief. It’s been officially announced that Creed’s crew chief, Jeff Stankiewicz, has been suspended for four Xfinity races because ballast came out of Creed’s car during practice at Martinsville. Car...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Jimmie Johnson undergoes hand surgery; expects to keep racing during full recovery

Jimmie Johnson underwent surgery Monday night for the fractured right hand he suffered in a practice crash last week for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. In a social media update Tuesday morning, Johnson said he expects he will be ready for an Indy 500 test April 20-21 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the April 29-May 1 weekend at Barber Motorsports Park.
LONG BEACH, CA
FOX Sports

Logano watches Ty Gibbs scrap with veteran bemusement

Joey Logano has had his share of conflict during a career that began with his appointment as “Sliced Bread” upon arrival. He was 18 and overhyped, evidenced by a nickname that likened him to the “greatest thing since ... sliced bread." Eager to prove himself and determined not to be pushed around, Logano scrapped with just about all of NASCAR's biggest stars.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
racer.com

NASCAR reveals more details about RFK’s Atlanta penalty

Now that the appeal process is over, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller has clarified the official stance of the sanctioning body on the RFK Racing penalty for modifying a single-source supplied part. NASCAR issued an L2 level penalty against Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 team last month. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Racing News

NASCAR details the $100,000 rule broken by RFK Racing

RFK Racing was handed a $100,00 fine; NASCAR adds detail to the violation. After Atlanta Motor Speedway, NASCAR took the No. 6 machine back to the NASCAR R&D Center for a detailed inspection. With the inspection, a penalty was issued. The violation didn’t amend the race results. Infractions found away...
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

NASCAR Set to Race on Easter For First Time in 32 Years

NASCAR on Easter? There’s going to be some TV entertainment for families this weekend as stock car racing returns to Easter Sunday. It is the first time that NASCAR has raced on the holiday in 32 years. So, it isn’t something that happens all of the time. When you think about it, it does make sense why it isn’t a regular thing. However, that doesn’t mean this won’t be an extra special Sunday.
MOTORSPORTS
Auto Racing Digest

Auto Racing Digest

Atlanta, GA
330
Followers
117
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from NASCAR, Indy Car and more!

 https://www.si.com/fannation/racing/auto-racing-digest/

Comments / 0

Community Policy