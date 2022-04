OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Senate gave its approval to a bill that would require Oklahoma school districts and charter schools that issue student identification cards to 7th-12th grade students to print on either side of the card the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988, with the option of also adding the Crisis Text Line to be printed on the card, as well. It would also require Oklahoma higher education institutions with student IDs to print the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number, the Crisis Text Line and the campus police or security phone number on the ID cards.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO