GREENSBORO, N.C. — More basketball will be taking place in Greensboro as the Carolina HBCU All-Star Basketball Game will be held later this month. "We think it's important to highlight their contribution to HBCU culture and what those HBCUs have meant to the fabric of the state of North Carolina and South Carolina but to also celebrate their athletic ability," Leon Frank Agency President Kenny Washington said.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO