ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Lt. Gov. Flanagan discusses impacts of $1 billion housing budget

redlakenationnews.com
 4 days ago

DULUTH — Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho spoke with Duluth area housing directors Thursday about investments in supportive and culturally appropriate housing...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz And Lt. Gov. Flanagan’s Revised Budget Includes $500 Direct Payments

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced on Thursday that the state’s revised budget proposal will include direct payments of $500 for single tax filers and $1,000 for married couples. The revised budget proposal comes after an updated budget forecast in late February projected a $9.25 billion surplus – $1.5 billion more than the budget forecasted in December. “Thanks to the hard work of Minnesotans across the state, Minnesota’s economy is strong,” Walz said. “With a historic surplus, we have an opportunity to provide direct relief to Minnesotans and invest in the future of our state....
MINNESOTA STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Mass Senate Passes $1.65 Billion Supplemental Budget, Which Includes Housing Assistance, Help For Restaurants, & Aid For Ukrainian Refugees

In full transparency, the following press release was submitted to SOURCE media from the Senate president’s office. BOSTON _ The Massachusetts State Senate on Thursday passed a $1.65 billion supplemental budget for Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22). The legislation makes investments in the state’s long-term COVID-19 response; addresses staffing shortages...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WHEC TV-10

Lt. Gov. in Rochester for a roundtable discussion on gun violence

ROCHESTER N.Y. — New York State’s second in command, Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, will be in Rochester today for a roundtable discussion on gun violence. The meeting is for members of the community and neighbors who have been impacted by gun violence. Benjamin will be at the Boys...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Duluth, MN
Society
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
WHEC TV-10

Gov. Hochul and Lt. Gov. Benjamin outline their bail reform plans

NEW YORK (WHEC) — After weeks of refusing to comment on bail reform plans, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin wrote an op-ed in the New York Daily News. Now, in the op-ed published Wednesday, they said that "Blaming bail reform for the increase in violence that cities across America are facing isn’t fair and isn’t supported by the data. Doing so risks distracting us from what are likely far more significant factors: upheaval from the pandemic, the availability of illegal guns, increased gang activity, lower arrest rates and a backed-up court system, to name a few."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTOP

Maryland Senate passes $58.5 billion budget plan; House to vote next week

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The Maryland Senate approved a $58.5 billion budget plan on Friday morning that would increase temporary cash assistance payments, fund the launch of a state paid family leave program, steer an additional $700 million to government construction projects, and provide an estimated $350 million in tax breaks — though lawmakers are still inking a deal on what form the tax relief would take.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peggy Flanagan
KUTV

Lt. Gov. Henderson travels to Israel for trade mission

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah's lieutenant governor is out of the country on a trip to Israel. Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson left last Friday on a trade mission to strengthen cultural, diplomatic, and economic ties with that country, her office told KUTV 2News. According to Henderson’s office, it’s...
UTAH STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin faces projected budget shortfall if she doesn’t cut expenses

The administrator of the Idaho Division of Financial Management has warned the heads of the Idaho Legislature’s budget committee that Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s office will run out of money before the end of the budget year if she does not reduce expenses. In an email sent Thursday to Sen. Jeff Agenbroad and Rep. Rick […] The post Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin faces projected budget shortfall if she doesn’t cut expenses appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KSNT News

Business owners react to NOTO policy changes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Big changes are coming to the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District in Topeka. The Topeka City council recently approving two policies that businesses hope will lead to improvements. The first policy, recognizes NOTO as a business improvement district. Starting next year, fees will begin going to businesses within the area that will […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy