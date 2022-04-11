Lt. Gov. Flanagan discusses impacts of $1 billion housing budget

NEW YORK (WHEC) — After weeks of refusing to comment on bail reform plans, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin wrote an op-ed in the New York Daily News. Now, in the op-ed published Wednesday, they said that "Blaming bail reform for the increase in violence that cities across America are facing isn’t fair and isn’t supported by the data. Doing so risks distracting us from what are likely far more significant factors: upheaval from the pandemic, the availability of illegal guns, increased gang activity, lower arrest rates and a backed-up court system, to name a few."

