ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

13-year-old fatally hit by vehicle after getting off school bus

fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of 13-year-old Zyair Harris says he...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

15-year-old girl dies after out-of-control car hits high school students waiting at bus stop

One of the four high school students who was hit by a driver while waiting at their school bus stop Tuesday morning has died. Tiana Johnson, 15, died early Wednesday morning from her injuries at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide an update on the conditions of the three other Royal Palm Beach Community ...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zyair
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

Parents advocate for new bus stop after 7-year-old killed

INDIANAPOLIS — When students get off the bus at Warren Harbor Apartments on the far east side, they are reminded of what happened last Friday. A memorial continues to grow for 7-year-old Sevion Sanford, who was hit and killed while waiting for his bus outside the complex near 21st Street and Post Road. The family of the second grader from Lakeside Elementary School said he usually doesn’t ride the bus, but that day his mom was still in the hospital after giving birth.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
New Jersey 101.5

Students hurt after SUV hits school bus in Sparta, NJ

SPARTA — Two teens and two younger students were hurt when their school bus was struck by an SUV on Wednesday afternoon. Police Lt. John Lamon said the bus, driven by James Dyer, 77, of Wharton, was making a left turn onto Route 94 from the Sussex County Charter School around 2:40 p.m. when it was hit on the driver's side by a Toyota Matrix driven by 18-year-old Teagan Murdock, of Hamburg.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
KLFY News 10

Wanted: Driver of hit and run vehicle, 76-year-old bicyclist dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on LA Hwy 946 at the intersection of Greenwell Street in East Baton Rouge Parish. The crash claimed the life of Donald Schultz, 76 of Baton Rouge. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Schultz was […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Valley Morning Star

Sheriff: 3 arrested in 2021 death of 13-year-old boy

SEBASTIAN — Willacy County sheriff’s deputies today arrested three family members in connection with the January 2021 death of a 13-year-old boy, Sheriff Joe Salazar said. Deputies arrested Sabrina Loredo, Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez and Ruben Gonzalez-Cordoba, all facing charges of injury to a child, a press release states.
SEBASTIAN, TX
Narcity USA

A Woman Used TikTok's Hand Sign To Call For Help & Police Saved Her After A Wild Car Chase

Tennessee police rescued a woman from an alleged kidnapping and domestic violence situation on Sunday, and it's all thanks to a popular hand signal from TikTok. The woman ran into a convenience store in Tennessee, mouthed the word "help," then gave the hand signal by crossing her thumb on her palm and then covering her thumb with the rest of her fingers, the Tennessean newspaper reports.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy