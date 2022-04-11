13-year-old fatally hit by vehicle after getting off school bus

INDIANAPOLIS — When students get off the bus at Warren Harbor Apartments on the far east side, they are reminded of what happened last Friday. A memorial continues to grow for 7-year-old Sevion Sanford, who was hit and killed while waiting for his bus outside the complex near 21st Street and Post Road. The family of the second grader from Lakeside Elementary School said he usually doesn’t ride the bus, but that day his mom was still in the hospital after giving birth.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 23 DAYS AGO