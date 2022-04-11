ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Maximiliano Urruti, Austin FC surprise Minnesota United FC

By Reuters
ESPN
 4 days ago

Maximiliano Urruti scored a clever goal in the 58th minute that proved to be all Austin FC needed in a 1-0 victory over visiting Minnesota United FC on Sunday. The win was the third for Austin FC (3-1-2, 11 points), which took until its 12th match last season, its inaugural campaign,...

www.espn.com

ESPN

10 years of Crying Jordan

On April 23, 2012, at a new site called Memecrunch, an image appeared that would, one day, become a certifiable link in the evolution of human communication. Posted anonymously, it was originally titled "Sad Michael Jordan." It was simple and straightforward, but universal, somehow: a picture of the bewildered, overwhelmed, tear-soaked face of basketball icon Michael Jordan, framed with letters in white block Impact font: "WHY ... DID I BUY THE BOBCATS?" Sad Michael Jordan sat unused and unshared for years. But when it caught on as Crying Jordan, in 2015, it grew into a global sensation, albeit an occasionally tedious one. It has now been replicated across the planet to communicate nearly every aspect of the human condition. It has been shot through a hoop, kicked through a field goal, pounded on a drum, turned into a cartoon, a court drawing, an album cover, a Mets statue, and superimposed onto a nun, a pope, a saint, one NBA player's beard and another's bald spot. It has been mentioned on "Jeopardy!" and at Kobe Bryant's memorial and inside the White House. And now, a decade after its first known appearance, it's official: Crying Jordan is the greatest sports meme of all time.
NBA
92.9 The Game

Are the "Playoff Hawks" back?

Jon Chuckery explains why he believes the 2021 Atlanta Hawks postseason team we all fell in love with last year is back, and is ready to take down the Cleveland Cavaliers and give the Miami Heat a run for their money.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

NFL draft 2022: Aqeel Glass' rise from two-time HBCU Player of the Year to possible NFL draft pick

ATLANTA -- Inside his childhood bedroom in St. Louis that was once painted Florida orange and blue, where the walls were plastered with Tim Tebow fatheads, the floors covered in NFL cards and the closet filled with intricate puzzles, a young Aqeel Glass would fire up NCAA Football and create a custom team with Alabama A&M -- his dad's alma mater -- that would go on to win the national title in the video game.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

