The Suzuki X-90 Was a Weird Car That Created a Segment and Failed Hard

The Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz are gunning hard to bring the ute lifestyle back. Although neither Ford nor Hyundai call their mini pickup truck utes, that’s essentially what they are. We have seen a few cars come through to try and should the ute mantle on their own, but none have done it quite so brilliantly as this Ferrari 412 pickup truck, recently listed for sale. The best part is that it costs the same as a 2022 Ford Maverick.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO