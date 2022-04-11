ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RPT-Indonesia's GoTo soars 18% on debut after $1.1 bln IPO

JAKARTA, April 11 (Reuters) - Shares of GoTo rose 18% in debut trading on Monday after Indonesia’s largest tech company raised $1.1 billion in a widely anticipated IPO amid a booming local share market.

GoTo had priced its shares at 338 rupiah ($0.0235), the high end of an indicative range, for Indonesia’s second-largest IPO. ($1 = 14,360.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman in Jakarta and Fanny Potkin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

