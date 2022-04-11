Schuylkill Ballet Theatre hosts 'Cinderella's Royal Ball' ahead of production

(MANASQUAN, NJ) -- Algonquin Arts Theatre presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 10. This enchanting, musical adaptation of the beloved fairytale will put a spell on audiences of all ages. The musical showcases some of the songwriting duo’s loveliest tunes, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago.” Add a dash of fairytale romance, magical onstage transformations, and the iconic glass slippers—and you’re guaranteed to have a ball!
Comments / 0