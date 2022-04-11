Schuylkill Ballet Theatre hosts 'Cinderella's Royal Ball' ahead of production

As highly anticipated debuts go, this one had a long time to build up steam. Francesca Hayward was slated to dance her first Swan Lake back in March 2020, the dual role of white swan Odette and black swan Odile being a ballerina’s ultimate prize. Arguably the best British dancer of her generation, Hayward is golden in almost everything she does, full of spontaneous expression and fine detail, a natural actor who excels in making characters human.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 28 DAYS AGO