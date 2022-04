TOPEKA — The Sandhill plum is the official state fruit of Kansas after Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill Tuesday. The effort was the product of a multi-school effort to learn about the political process and pick a state fruit. More than 400 fourth- and fifth-grade students from 24 different schools participated by writing essays and sending letters to state representatives and voting on which fruit to designate.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO