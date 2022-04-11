Prep Roundup: Chemics sweep TCC in softball

Midland's Morgan Williams heads to third base during a June 12, 2021 regional semifinal against Traverse City West. Williams had three hits, including a homer, in game one of Saturday's season-opening sweep of Traverse City Central. (Adam Ferman/for the Daily News)

Midland High opened its softball season with a 12-5, 7-3 sweep of visiting Traverse City Central on Saturday.

Rachel Mecca earned the complete-game win in game one, allowing nine hits.

Morgan Williams had three hits, including a home run, for the Chemics, while Kiara Kiely, Emersen Hoon, Kiley Haring, and Grace Schloop each added two hits.

Schloop got the win in game two, going the distance and allowing six hits with seven strikeouts.

Bella Sullivan had two hits, including a homer, while Hayden Purvis also had two hits.

Midland (2-0) will host Alpena on Monday at 4 p.m.

CHEMICS EARN PAIR OF CLOSE WINS OVER TITANS

Midland High’s baseball team kicked off its season Sunday with a 2-1, 6-5 sweep of Traverse City West in nonleague action.

In the opener, the Titans scored their only run in the top of the first inning, but the Chemics manufactured single runs in both the third and fourth to win it.

The teams combined for only six hits. Colin Terrill and Cole McMillan had Midland’s only two hits, while Terrill and Josh Doyle scored MHS’s runs.

Lane Kloha earned the win on the mound, going five innings and allowing one run on four hits and no walks, while striking out nine. Gabe Sokol pitched the final two innings to pick up the save.

In the nightcap, the Chemics trailed 5-3 before scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a walkoff victory.

Midland outhit TCW 10-5, led by Kloha going 4-for-4. Terrill and Hudson Gerstacker both added two hits for the Chemics.

Nate Palmateer, the third and final Midland pitcher, earned the win after throwing the final 2/3 inning and allowing no runs and no hits. Chemics’ starter Terrill went five innings and gave up two runs on only one hit.

Midland will host Lapeer on Thursday, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

FALCONS SWEEP OWN TRACK AND FIELD INVITATIONAL

Midland High’s boys and girls, Freeland’s boys and girls, and Dow High’s boys competed Sunday at the Freeland Falcon Invitational track and field meet.

Freeland won the girls’ meet, finishing with 135 points in a field of nine teams, while the Chemics were second with 110 points.

The Falcons tied for first with Hartland out of 12 teams in the boys’ meet, both with 108 points. Midland was fifth with 65 points and Dow seventh with 41.

Following are top-10 finishers in each event for the Chemics, Chargers, and Falcons:

BOYS

100 – 2. Evan Vasicek (F) 11.79; 3. Noah Reuter-Gushow (D) 12.00; 4. Brayden Petre (F) 12.14; 5. Nathan Levinson (F) 12.15; 9. Isaac Bowers (M) 12.32

200 – 2. Vasicek (F) 23.24; 3. Reuter-Gushow (D) 23.25; 4. Petre (F) 24.07; 9. Bowers (M) 24.80

400 – 7. Daniel Berg (M) 56.98

800 – 1. Braydon Honsinger (F) 2:01.11; 7. Jacob Alexander (F) 2:13.93; 10. Evan Brown (F) 2:15.06

1600 – 3. Zachariah Shealy (M) 4:42.94; 4. Jacob Wurtzel (F) 4:49.36; 7. Colin MacGregor (D) 4:58.73

3200 – 1. Matthew Crowley (M) 9:50.77; 2. TJ Hansen (F) 10:07.59; 3. Berg (M) 10:08.45; 4. Shealy (M) 10:09.49; 7. Eliezer Maldonado (D) 11:06.66

110 HURDLES – 6. Ty Fournier (F) 18.31

300 HURDLES – 7. Fournier (F) 45.18; 8. Nick Kruger (M) 45.34; 9. Mike Rettelle (D) 46.73

400 RELAY – 1. Freeland (Petre, Vasicek, Levinson, Deven Kelly) 44.90; 3. Dow (AJ Fang, Sean Blaser, Jack Smith, Anthony Coleman) 46.78; 4. Midland (Mason Weaver, Darius Kienbaum, Da’vontae Millege, Noah Grachek) 46.79

800 RELAY – 3. Midland (Caleb Edgington, Jacob Leff, Bowers, Kruger) 1:37.59; 4. Freeland (Ben Barringer, Brayden Kelly, Dalton Polega, D. Kelly) 1:37.93

1600 RELAY – 1. Freeland (Tommy Roenicke, Vasicek, Wurtzel, Levinson) 3:40.08; 8. Dow (Joshua Hofmeister, Hansen, Jacob Rettelle, M. Rettelle) 3:53.99

3200 RELAY – 1. Freeland (Hansen, Braden Klein, Wurtzel, Alexander) 8:39.79; 5. Dow (MacGregor, Ethan Meehle, Maldonado, Ethan Zinkweg) 8:59.71

SHOT PUT – 2. Bryson Huckeby (F) 44-2; 8. Zach DeLeeuw (F) 38-0; 9. Harry Shuster (D) 37-10; 10. Jacob Bright (F) 37-5

HIGH JUMP – 5. Ryan Christensen (D) 5-5; 6. Danny TerBurgh (M) 5-5

POLE VAULT – 1. Joey Pelletier (M) 12-0; 2. Kruger (M) 12-0; 10. Wurtzel (F) 9-0; 10. Roenicke (F) 9-0

LONG JUMP – 1. Reuter-Gushow (D) 20-2.25; 5. D. Kelly (F) 18-7.25; 7. Millege (M) 18-6.25

GIRLS

100 – 2. Joelle Cuddie (M) 13.64; 3. Erin Collier (F) 13.76; 4. Liv Rohr (M) 13.83; 9. Ava Good (M) 14.52

200 – 1. Collier (F) 27.98; 8. Ashlyn Kuch (F); 30.72

400 – 1. Lily Hileman (F) 1:03.99; 6. Kendall Wenzell (M) 1:10.64; 7. Ainsley Miller (F) 1:11.59

800 – 2. Mara Longenecker (F) 2:23.33; 5. Grace Riddle (M) 2:44.17; 6. Autumn Brutyn (M) 2:47.35; 8. Alyssa Graham (F) 2:49.19; 10. Bella Reed (F) 2:50.25

1600 – 4. Kiera Hansen (F) 5:55.95; 6. Riddle (M) 6:01.08; 7. Ava Reed (F) 6:04.48; 8. B. Reed (F) 6:09.69

3200 – 1. Whitney Farrell (F) 11:47.97; 6. Avery Shepard (M) 13:38.03; 9. Chloe Greer (M) 14:18.97

100 HURDLES – 2. Haven Vasold (F) 17.65; 3. Ellary Laverty (M) 17.87; 4. Ella Hall (F) 17.88; 7. Brigid O’Malley (M) 19.65; 8. Amanda Sanchez (F) 19.75; 9. Semaj Torain (M) 19.77

300 HURDLES – 2. Hall (F) 53.05; 3. Addie Seemann (F) 53.14; 4. Alex Kruger (M) 53.37; 6. O’Malley (M) 54.86; 10. Torain (M) 56.58

400 RELAY – 1. Midland (Rohr, Good, Laverty, Cuddie) 52.71; 3. Freeland (Ashley Collier, Sanchez, Kuch, Vasold) 54.75

800 RELAY – 1. Freeland (Vasold, E. Collier, Hileman, Hall) 1:54.87; 5. Midland (Vanessa Castaneda, Anna Gessford, Brooke Russell, Breann Sloane) 2:01.60

1600 RELAY – 1. Freeland (E. Collier, Hansen, Hileman, Longenecker) 4:26.51; 5. Midland (Rohr, Good, Castaneda, Cuddie) 4:37.28

3200 RELAY – 1. Freeland (Farrell, Hansen, Seemann, Longenecker) 10:02.31; 5. Midland (Shepard, Brutyn, Madison Matonican, Cara Bucci) 11:12.76

SHOT PUT – 2. Alyssa Spegel (F) 32-2; 4. Abigail Shealy (M) 29-1; 9. Alexis Foirenza (F) 27-9

HIGH JUMP – 1. Bucci (M) 4-11; 5. Alli Maize (F) 4-7; 8. Hall (F) 4-7; 9. Olivia McMath (M) 4-7

POLE VAULT – 2. Rohr (M) 8-6; 4. McMath (M) 8-0; 5. Erin Quinn (M) 7-6

LONG JUMP – 2. Laverty (M) 15-2; 6. Aly Hebert (M) 13-0; 7. Sanchez (F) 13-0; 9. Wenzell (M) 12-10.75; 10. Miller (F) 12-8.5

FREELAND SOFTBALL ROUTS HERITAGE

Freeland began its softball season with a 20-8 win over visiting Saginaw Heritage on Saturday.

Ashley Collier had five strikeouts and earned the win in the circle.

At the plate, Zoey Markey had two hits for the Falcons, while Collier, Grace Deshone, and Avery Mantei each drove in two runs, and Addie Steffen scored three times.