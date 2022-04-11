ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Prep Roundup: Chemics sweep TCC in softball

By Fred Kelly
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xf2zX_0f5KULIj00
Midland's Morgan Williams heads to third base during a June 12, 2021 regional semifinal against Traverse City West. Williams had three hits, including a homer, in game one of Saturday's season-opening sweep of Traverse City Central. (Adam Ferman/for the Daily News)

Midland High opened its softball season with a 12-5, 7-3 sweep of visiting Traverse City Central on Saturday.

Rachel Mecca earned the complete-game win in game one, allowing nine hits.

Morgan Williams had three hits, including a home run, for the Chemics, while Kiara Kiely, Emersen Hoon, Kiley Haring, and Grace Schloop each added two hits.

Schloop got the win in game two, going the distance and allowing six hits with seven strikeouts.

Bella Sullivan had two hits, including a homer, while Hayden Purvis also had two hits.

Midland (2-0) will host Alpena on Monday at 4 p.m.

CHEMICS EARN PAIR OF CLOSE WINS OVER TITANS

Midland High’s baseball team kicked off its season Sunday with a 2-1, 6-5 sweep of Traverse City West in nonleague action.

In the opener, the Titans scored their only run in the top of the first inning, but the Chemics manufactured single runs in both the third and fourth to win it.

The teams combined for only six hits. Colin Terrill and Cole McMillan had Midland’s only two hits, while Terrill and Josh Doyle scored MHS’s runs.

Lane Kloha earned the win on the mound, going five innings and allowing one run on four hits and no walks, while striking out nine. Gabe Sokol pitched the final two innings to pick up the save.

In the nightcap, the Chemics trailed 5-3 before scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a walkoff victory.

Midland outhit TCW 10-5, led by Kloha going 4-for-4. Terrill and Hudson Gerstacker both added two hits for the Chemics.

Nate Palmateer, the third and final Midland pitcher, earned the win after throwing the final 2/3 inning and allowing no runs and no hits. Chemics’ starter Terrill went five innings and gave up two runs on only one hit.

Midland will host Lapeer on Thursday, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

FALCONS SWEEP OWN TRACK AND FIELD INVITATIONAL

Midland High’s boys and girls, Freeland’s boys and girls, and Dow High’s boys competed Sunday at the Freeland Falcon Invitational track and field meet.

Freeland won the girls’ meet, finishing with 135 points in a field of nine teams, while the Chemics were second with 110 points.

The Falcons tied for first with Hartland out of 12 teams in the boys’ meet, both with 108 points. Midland was fifth with 65 points and Dow seventh with 41.

Following are top-10 finishers in each event for the Chemics, Chargers, and Falcons:

BOYS

100 – 2. Evan Vasicek (F) 11.79; 3. Noah Reuter-Gushow (D) 12.00; 4. Brayden Petre (F) 12.14; 5. Nathan Levinson (F) 12.15; 9. Isaac Bowers (M) 12.32

200 – 2. Vasicek (F) 23.24; 3. Reuter-Gushow (D) 23.25; 4. Petre (F) 24.07; 9. Bowers (M) 24.80

400 – 7. Daniel Berg (M) 56.98

800 – 1. Braydon Honsinger (F) 2:01.11; 7. Jacob Alexander (F) 2:13.93; 10. Evan Brown (F) 2:15.06

1600 – 3. Zachariah Shealy (M) 4:42.94; 4. Jacob Wurtzel (F) 4:49.36; 7. Colin MacGregor (D) 4:58.73

3200 – 1. Matthew Crowley (M) 9:50.77; 2. TJ Hansen (F) 10:07.59; 3. Berg (M) 10:08.45; 4. Shealy (M) 10:09.49; 7. Eliezer Maldonado (D) 11:06.66

110 HURDLES – 6. Ty Fournier (F) 18.31

300 HURDLES – 7. Fournier (F) 45.18; 8. Nick Kruger (M) 45.34; 9. Mike Rettelle (D) 46.73

400 RELAY – 1. Freeland (Petre, Vasicek, Levinson, Deven Kelly) 44.90; 3. Dow (AJ Fang, Sean Blaser, Jack Smith, Anthony Coleman) 46.78; 4. Midland (Mason Weaver, Darius Kienbaum, Da’vontae Millege, Noah Grachek) 46.79

800 RELAY – 3. Midland (Caleb Edgington, Jacob Leff, Bowers, Kruger) 1:37.59; 4. Freeland (Ben Barringer, Brayden Kelly, Dalton Polega, D. Kelly) 1:37.93

1600 RELAY – 1. Freeland (Tommy Roenicke, Vasicek, Wurtzel, Levinson) 3:40.08; 8. Dow (Joshua Hofmeister, Hansen, Jacob Rettelle, M. Rettelle) 3:53.99

3200 RELAY – 1. Freeland (Hansen, Braden Klein, Wurtzel, Alexander) 8:39.79; 5. Dow (MacGregor, Ethan Meehle, Maldonado, Ethan Zinkweg) 8:59.71

SHOT PUT – 2. Bryson Huckeby (F) 44-2; 8. Zach DeLeeuw (F) 38-0; 9. Harry Shuster (D) 37-10; 10. Jacob Bright (F) 37-5

HIGH JUMP – 5. Ryan Christensen (D) 5-5; 6. Danny TerBurgh (M) 5-5

POLE VAULT – 1. Joey Pelletier (M) 12-0; 2. Kruger (M) 12-0; 10. Wurtzel (F) 9-0; 10. Roenicke (F) 9-0

LONG JUMP – 1. Reuter-Gushow (D) 20-2.25; 5. D. Kelly (F) 18-7.25; 7. Millege (M) 18-6.25

GIRLS

100 – 2. Joelle Cuddie (M) 13.64; 3. Erin Collier (F) 13.76; 4. Liv Rohr (M) 13.83; 9. Ava Good (M) 14.52

200 – 1. Collier (F) 27.98; 8. Ashlyn Kuch (F); 30.72

400 – 1. Lily Hileman (F) 1:03.99; 6. Kendall Wenzell (M) 1:10.64; 7. Ainsley Miller (F) 1:11.59

800 – 2. Mara Longenecker (F) 2:23.33; 5. Grace Riddle (M) 2:44.17; 6. Autumn Brutyn (M) 2:47.35; 8. Alyssa Graham (F) 2:49.19; 10. Bella Reed (F) 2:50.25

1600 – 4. Kiera Hansen (F) 5:55.95; 6. Riddle (M) 6:01.08; 7. Ava Reed (F) 6:04.48; 8. B. Reed (F) 6:09.69

3200 – 1. Whitney Farrell (F) 11:47.97; 6. Avery Shepard (M) 13:38.03; 9. Chloe Greer (M) 14:18.97

100 HURDLES – 2. Haven Vasold (F) 17.65; 3. Ellary Laverty (M) 17.87; 4. Ella Hall (F) 17.88; 7. Brigid O’Malley (M) 19.65; 8. Amanda Sanchez (F) 19.75; 9. Semaj Torain (M) 19.77

300 HURDLES – 2. Hall (F) 53.05; 3. Addie Seemann (F) 53.14; 4. Alex Kruger (M) 53.37; 6. O’Malley (M) 54.86; 10. Torain (M) 56.58

400 RELAY – 1. Midland (Rohr, Good, Laverty, Cuddie) 52.71; 3. Freeland (Ashley Collier, Sanchez, Kuch, Vasold) 54.75

800 RELAY – 1. Freeland (Vasold, E. Collier, Hileman, Hall) 1:54.87; 5. Midland (Vanessa Castaneda, Anna Gessford, Brooke Russell, Breann Sloane) 2:01.60

1600 RELAY – 1. Freeland (E. Collier, Hansen, Hileman, Longenecker) 4:26.51; 5. Midland (Rohr, Good, Castaneda, Cuddie) 4:37.28

3200 RELAY – 1. Freeland (Farrell, Hansen, Seemann, Longenecker) 10:02.31; 5. Midland (Shepard, Brutyn, Madison Matonican, Cara Bucci) 11:12.76

SHOT PUT – 2. Alyssa Spegel (F) 32-2; 4. Abigail Shealy (M) 29-1; 9. Alexis Foirenza (F) 27-9

HIGH JUMP – 1. Bucci (M) 4-11; 5. Alli Maize (F) 4-7; 8. Hall (F) 4-7; 9. Olivia McMath (M) 4-7

POLE VAULT – 2. Rohr (M) 8-6; 4. McMath (M) 8-0; 5. Erin Quinn (M) 7-6

LONG JUMP – 2. Laverty (M) 15-2; 6. Aly Hebert (M) 13-0; 7. Sanchez (F) 13-0; 9. Wenzell (M) 12-10.75; 10. Miller (F) 12-8.5

FREELAND SOFTBALL ROUTS HERITAGE

Freeland began its softball season with a 20-8 win over visiting Saginaw Heritage on Saturday.

Ashley Collier had five strikeouts and earned the win in the circle.

At the plate, Zoey Markey had two hits for the Falcons, while Collier, Grace Deshone, and Avery Mantei each drove in two runs, and Addie Steffen scored three times.

Comments / 1

Related
Midland Daily News

Comeback kids: Chargers rally from big deficit, sweep TCW in season opener

Dow High's baseball team may be chock full of new faces, but on Tuesday the Chargers showed the composure and determination of seasoned veterans. Falling behind Traverse City West early in game one of its season opener, Dow stormed back from deficits of 5-0 and 7-1 to win the opener 10-8, then went on to take the nightcap 4-1 in a contest shortened to four innings due to darkness.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Local figure skaters win state championships

The Midland Area high school figure skating team's B squad and C squad competed recently at the state finals in Brighton after both won district championships in March. Midland Area's C team finished third out of 13 teams at the state meet, while the B team tied for fifth out of 12 teams.
MIDLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartland Township, MI
City
Midland, MI
City
Freeland, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Lapeer, MI
City
Alpena, MI
Midland, MI
Sports
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Sports
Midland Daily News

CBA girls win big over Tawas, hoping to make another run

It took a little while for Calvary Baptist Academy's girls' soccer team to get going Monday. Once the Kings tasted blood, though, there was no letting up. Freshman Ila Tomko had three goals and an assist to lead CBA to a 6-0 shutout of visiting Tawas, as the Kings improved to 2-0-1 and dropped the Braves to 1-2-0.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Dow's Burgard, Wolohan earn SVL Scholar Athlete award

Dow High seniors Lauren Burgard and Jack Wolohan were both named as recipients of the prestigious SVL Scholar Athlete award recently. Burgard carries a grade-point average of 4.59 and has excelled in both varsity swimming and track for four years, while also playing junior varsity and varsity basketball for one year each. She has earned multiple athletic achievement awards in both swimming and track, including team MVP, several Saginaw Valley League honors, and All-State honors, and she is a member of the Chargers' record-holding medley relay team in swimming.
MIDLAND, MI
The Gadsden Times

Sardis' Caroline Johnson rebounds from doubles loss to win Class 4A-5A Section 6 singles' title

BOAZ — There's no crying in baseball, the saying goes in the cult classic "A League of Their Own." The same may not be true in tennis. At least that's the case for Sardis' Caroline Johnson. The junior lost in Thursday's No. 1 doubles championship of the Class 4A-5A, Section 6 but bounced back to defeat Etowah's Abrianna Irvin 6-2, 2-6, 10-6 in the championship No. 1 singles match.
SARDIS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcc#Track And Field#Falcons#The Daily News#Midland High#Titans Midland High#Titans#Mhs
Midland Daily News

NU's Harding named GLIAC Player of the Week

Northwood's Sydni Harding has been named GLIAC Player of the Week for women's golf, the league announced recently. Harding tied for fourth out of 88 players at the Cav Classic on April 11-12, carding rounds of 73 and 77 to finish at 6-over-par 150. That score was the best by any GLIAC golfer at the event and led the Timberwolves to a fifth-place team finish.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Bear Lake Schools announces honor roll

BEAR LAKE — Officials at Bear Lake Schools announced the middle and high school students who made the honor roll for the third marking period. Merit roll is based on a 3.0 to 3.49 GPA, while honor roll is from 3.5 to 4.0. An asterisk indicates a 4.0 GPA.
BEAR LAKE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Midland Daily News

Chiefs stymie Loons, 5-2

Loons second baseman Zac Ching is shown during a game last August at Dow Diamond. (Austin Chastain/austin.chastain@hearstnp.com) On Thursday night in Peoria, Illinois, the Peoria Chiefs earned a 5-2 win over the Great Lakes Loons, who left 11 runners on base.
PEORIA, IL
Sturgis Journal

Prep baseball: SHS begins season with split

The Sturgis baseball team traveled to Harper Creek on Tuesday. The Trojans opened the season with a split against the Beavers, dropping the first game 3-1 but rallying to win the second, 6-1. “We struggled to put the ball in play when we had guys in scoring position, we've got...
STURGIS, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
1K+
Followers
823
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy