Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Police break up large fight in southwest Atlanta

By Jennifer Lifsey
CBS 46
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Officers had to use pepper spray to break up a...

www.cbs46.com

24-year-old father shot and killed outside downtown Atlanta venue

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a hookah lounge in downtown Atlanta early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on the 250 block of Trinity Ave. around 6 a.m. Officers found a man dead from at least one gunshot wound in the middle of the street outside a building that houses a hookah lounge and a nightclub.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police seek help after grandmother shot dead at Lakewood Heights gas station

Atlanta police are tapping the public for help gathering information in the fatal drive-by shooting of a grandmother at a Lakewood Heights gas station earlier this month. “Ms. Lashunder Edge was the victim of a barrage of gunfire that took place from moving vehicles as they were firing upon (other) targets. She was an unintended victim,” Atlanta police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

Atlanta Rapper Archie Eversole Fatally Shot at 37, Brother Charged With Murder

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole, best known for his track “We Ready” with Bubba Sparxxx, has reportedly died age 37. According to TMZ, Eversole’s family confirmed he passed away on Sunday, April 3. While his family initially did not confirm a cause of death, WSB-TV2 reports that Eversole was allegedly shot by his brother Alexander Kraus. Authorities said Kraus shot the artist on March 25; he died from his injuries on April 3.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the worst commute in Georgia?

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Police looking for woman after shooting at northwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities are searching for a woman who allegedly shot a man at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. Police responded to the scene on Center Street early Wednesday morning. It is not clear whether the 27-year-old man and 28-year-old woman knew each other, but investigators tell CBS46 she fled the scene before officers arrived.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: Southwest Airlines employee attacked at Atlanta airport by Nevada man

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man from Henderson, Nevada, has been arrested for attacking an employee at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. According to the Atlanta Police Department, police officers responded to the airport around 8:19 p.m. March 22. Upon arrival, they met with a Southwest Airlines employee who said he was assaulted by a passenger who had been escorted off of a flight.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

6-year-old boy dead after shooting in Stone Mountain home, father charged

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 6-year-old boy is dead after being shot in a home near Wood Path Drive and South Indian Creek Drive in Stone Mountain on Friday. The father, 29-year-old D’Onte Patterson, has been charged with murder in the second degree and cruelty to children. Patterson told detectives the two children found the loaded long gun on the floor of the bedroom, according to police.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
CBS 46

Man facing several drugs, weapons charges after traffic stop on Fairburn Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police arrested a man on several drugs and weapons charges after a traffic stop in southwest Atlanta. APD says on April 2 at around 8 p.m., officers observed an armed male enter a white sedan on the 400 block of Fairburn Road. As the male drove away, officers say they observed the vehicle did not have a legal tag. A traffic stop was conducted and as officers spoke with the driver they observed several open containers of alcohol near the driver and the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
ATLANTA, GA

