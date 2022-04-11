Atlanta Police break up large fight in southwest Atlanta

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole, best known for his track “We Ready” with Bubba Sparxxx, has reportedly died age 37. According to TMZ, Eversole’s family confirmed he passed away on Sunday, April 3. While his family initially did not confirm a cause of death, WSB-TV2 reports that Eversole was allegedly shot by his brother Alexander Kraus. Authorities said Kraus shot the artist on March 25; he died from his injuries on April 3.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO