Atlanta Police break up large fight in southwest Atlanta

One of the most influential rappers in hip hop and trap music is suffering a tragic loss. LaKevia Jackson, the mother of Young Thug’s child, was reportedly shot and killed at an Atlanta bowling alley. She was only 31 years old. Atlanta’s CBS46 reports that Jackson was attending a...
ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Police have released new information related to a deadly shooting outside an apartment building in Midtown Atlanta. Police have identified 35-year-old Desmond Key of Southwest Atlanta as the victim. Friday afternoon, Atlanta Police released surveillance footage of the alleged suspects’ vehicle fleeing the intersection...
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying people they believe could be involved in a January quadruple shooting that left one person dead. Police say 20-year-old Zyquan Lee was shot and killed outside a sports bar in southwest Atlanta just after midnight on Jan. 29.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. APD announced Tuesday evening that Officer Jamaine Chester was found dead inside his home over the weekend. The department said the circumstances around his death have not been confirmed yet, but no foul play...
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a hookah lounge in downtown Atlanta early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on the 250 block of Trinity Ave. around 6 a.m. Officers found a man dead from at least one gunshot wound in the middle of the street outside a building that houses a hookah lounge and a nightclub.
NORFOLK, Va. — A former Atlanta news reporter was shot and killed Saturday morning when she was caught in the crossfire in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. 25-year-old Sierra M. Jenkins, of Norfolk, was a reporter for The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press. She died at the hospital and was among five struck.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alabama mechanic was crushed to death at a Georgia car dealership when a truck he was working on suddenly accelerated and pinned him to a wall, according to WTVM. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The deadly accident happened at...
Atlanta police are tapping the public for help gathering information in the fatal drive-by shooting of a grandmother at a Lakewood Heights gas station earlier this month. “Ms. Lashunder Edge was the victim of a barrage of gunfire that took place from moving vehicles as they were firing upon (other) targets. She was an unintended victim,” Atlanta police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said Wednesday.
AUSTELL — A 3-year-old is in critical condition after getting a hold of his mother’s gun and shooting himself at an Austell apartment complex. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, the mother, Amaya Sands left a loaded gun within arms reach...
Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole, best known for his track “We Ready” with Bubba Sparxxx, has reportedly died age 37. According to TMZ, Eversole’s family confirmed he passed away on Sunday, April 3. While his family initially did not confirm a cause of death, WSB-TV2 reports that Eversole was allegedly shot by his brother Alexander Kraus. Authorities said Kraus shot the artist on March 25; he died from his injuries on April 3.
ATLANTA — An armed man robbed a Marco's Pizza in Douglasville on March 17, according to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO). They are looking to the public for help in identifying the person responsible. Last Thursday, deputies said a man came into the pizza chain...
Atlanta police released a suspect’s photo and have asked for the public’s help as they investigate a deadly shooting that took place in January near the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park. Officers were called to 24 William H. Borders Drive for a person shot on Jan....
On Dec. 1, 2020, federal agents knocked on an apartment door looking for an Atlanta-area rapper — a key suspect in a monthslong investigation into a ring trafficking guns from Georgia to Philadelphia. Fredrick Norman — aka “Slowkey Fred” — wasn’t there that December day, but the woman who...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a person hit by a vehicle at the Brooke Mill apartments on Georgia State Route 92 just before 6 p.m. on April 6, 2022. Once on the scene, officers discovered a woman at the complex...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities are searching for a woman who allegedly shot a man at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. Police responded to the scene on Center Street early Wednesday morning. It is not clear whether the 27-year-old man and 28-year-old woman knew each other, but investigators tell CBS46 she fled the scene before officers arrived.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man from Henderson, Nevada, has been arrested for attacking an employee at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. According to the Atlanta Police Department, police officers responded to the airport around 8:19 p.m. March 22. Upon arrival, they met with a Southwest Airlines employee who said he was assaulted by a passenger who had been escorted off of a flight.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 6-year-old boy is dead after being shot in a home near Wood Path Drive and South Indian Creek Drive in Stone Mountain on Friday. The father, 29-year-old D’Onte Patterson, has been charged with murder in the second degree and cruelty to children. Patterson told detectives the two children found the loaded long gun on the floor of the bedroom, according to police.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police arrested a man on several drugs and weapons charges after a traffic stop in southwest Atlanta. APD says on April 2 at around 8 p.m., officers observed an armed male enter a white sedan on the 400 block of Fairburn Road. As the male drove away, officers say they observed the vehicle did not have a legal tag. A traffic stop was conducted and as officers spoke with the driver they observed several open containers of alcohol near the driver and the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
