ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Norman...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
City
Hawley, MN
City
Hallock, MN
County
Norman County, MN
City
Crookston, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Red Lake River#Buffalo River#Hendrum
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 22:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Middle Branch Escanaba River at Humboldt affecting Marquette County. .With no additional rainfall for the next few days and decreased snow melt due to colder weather, river levels will rise slightly into Friday morning, then begin to fall slowly Friday afternoon. For the Escanaba River...including Humboldt...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Middle Branch Escanaba River at Humboldt. * WHEN...Until late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 6.5 feet, County Road FX begins to flood * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 6.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Action stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN AND EASTERN PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 5. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions today through 9 pm.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 007, 017, 018, 019, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 077, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086 AND 087 Relative humidity values have improved at most locations and winds have diminished significantly. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning will expire at 9 PM CDT this evening.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Decatur; Greene; Guthrie; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Marion; Polk; Ringgold; Sac; Taylor; Union; Warren RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS. Winds have been decreasing and relative humidity has been rising early this evening. Thus, the critical fire weather conditions have ended.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Anderson, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Clay; Cloud; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Ottawa; Pottawatomie; Republic; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; Washington RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 020, 021, 022, 023, 024, 026, 034, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040, 054, 055, 056, 058, AND 059 Winds have weakened and relative humidities are rising, ending Red Flag conditions.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 007, 017, 018, 019, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 077, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086 AND 087 Relative humidity values have improved at most locations and winds have diminished significantly. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning will expire at 9 PM CDT this evening.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued Friday morning. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MAY 02 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Monday, May 02. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 47.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday morning to a crest of 51.0 feet Tuesday, April 26. It will then fall below flood stage Monday, May 02. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 51.4 feet on 06/01/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Orange; Southern Lake County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Lake and southwestern Orange Counties through 1045 PM EDT At 955 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Winter Garden, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Orlando, Apopka, Ocoee, Winter Garden and Winter Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy