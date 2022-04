The CW has released a preview for "Death Rises", the upcoming twelfth episode of The Flash's eight season which is set to air on Wednesday, April 27th. This week's "Resurrection" saw the team bring Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell) back to life, only of it to not exactly be the joyous return of a beloved friend that one might expect. While the Black Flame looked like Ronnie, it wasn't. Instead, the team is now dealing with Deathstorm and if they thought the Black Flame was a challenge, things just got exponentially worse. The preview teases that Team Flash has even fewer resources they can use against this new threat, something that makes it even more terrifying.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO