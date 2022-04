BERLIN – Local clergy will be joining hands to pray for world peace this Friday night at the East Berlin United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dr. Chinma Uche put out a call to fellow religious leaders in town, residents and dignitaries to come together for an Interfaith Day of World Peace, March 25 at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 139 Main St., East Berlin.

BERLIN, CT ・ 24 DAYS AGO