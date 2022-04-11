Boy, 14, Hurt In Minneapolis Shooting Involving 20+ Rounds Fired

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a teen was hurt early Sunday evening in a shooting that involved the firing of more than 20 rounds.

It happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of North 35th and Lyndale avenues in the city’s McKinley neighborhood. Several people reported gunfire, which was also detected by the city’s ShotSpotter system.

Officers arrived to find the 14-year-old victim one block north of where the shell casings were concentrated. He suffering from a gunshot wound believed to not be life threatening. Police say the victim “did not have much information to provide” to officers. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the shooting took place one block south of where the injured teen was found. No arrests have been made.