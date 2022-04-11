ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Boy, 14, Hurt In Minneapolis Shooting Involving 20+ Rounds Fired

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a teen was hurt early Sunday evening in a shooting that involved the firing of more than 20 rounds.

It happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of North 35th and Lyndale avenues in the city’s McKinley neighborhood. Several people reported gunfire, which was also detected by the city’s ShotSpotter system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rznr5_0f5KTN1y00

(credit: CBS)

Officers arrived to find the 14-year-old victim one block north of where the shell casings were concentrated. He suffering from a gunshot wound believed to not be life threatening. Police say the victim “did not have much information to provide” to officers. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the shooting took place one block south of where the injured teen was found. No arrests have been made.

Comments / 7

Various Averages
3d ago

of course he's not going to give them any real info.they complain about. crime and yet do nothing to help solve it than they get millions upon millions of dollars for "programs" to prevent it which they couldn't explain where it all went when asked a month ago and yet STILL got more millions

Reply
7
James A. Dawson
3d ago

Few details about the circumstances of this shooting were given. This kid may have involved directly or he was simply collateral damage.

Reply
2
Related
KARE 11

Woman stabbed, set on fire in St. Paul warehouse identified

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the woman severely burned and stabbed to death inside a St. Paul warehouse Tuesday morning as Kelli R. Goodermont, 44, of Bloomington, Minnesota. Authorities have identified the suspect as Patrick Morris Simmons, 44 , also of Bloomington, who...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Sacramento

Video From Hours Before Sacramento Shooting Shows Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi And 2 Suspects

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Video obtained by CBS13 from hours before the Sacramento mass shooting appears to show suspects Smiley Martin and his brother Dandrae Martin together with Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, who was one of the six people killed. The video was timestamped at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, approximately four hours and 15 minutes before the shooting happened. “Whoever you is (sic), you don’t know where we at, you ain’t safe,” Hoye-Lucchesi said on the video. Then, Smiley is seen saying “Stop playing [n-word].” Immediately after, Hoye is heard saying, “Die slow [n-word].” Family members of Hoye-Lucchesi confirmed the man in the video is him. In...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bring Me The News

Amir Locke's mother says she is 'disgusted' with the City of Minneapolis after charging decision

Amir Locke's family said they are "deeply disappointed" no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the 22-year-old's police killing. "No family should ever suffer like Amir’s again," they said in a statement released through attorney Ben Crump Wednesday, shortly after the Hennepin Count Attorney's Office and Minnesota Attorney General announced SWAT officer Mark Hanneman will not be criminally charged for fatally shooting Locke.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 19, Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Assaulted, Robbed In Downtown Minneapolis

Originally published April 8, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man succumbed to his injuries last week after being assaulted and robbed early last month in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Jaegger David, of Maplewood, died on March 29 at Hennepin Healthcare. The exact manner of David’s death remains under investigation. According to Minneapolis police, David was assaulted and robbed on March 6. Officers found him lying unconscious in an apartment hallway on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue. Another 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mckinley, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Minneapolis Police#Wcco#Shotspotter
Bring Me The News

Ex-boyfriend charged in horrifying killing of woman at St. Paul workplace

Workers at a St. Paul warehouse watched in horror Tuesday morning as a fellow employee was killed by her former partner. Patrick M. Simmons was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County with second-degree murder in the grisly killing of Kelli Ranning Goodermont. Authorities had said the 44-year-old mother-of-three was reported on fire at 1700 Wynne Ave around 9 a.m. that day. Simmons was arrested shortly after, with police saying he'd left the murder scene to set his Bloomington home on fire.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Chicago

Teen charged as adult in Aurora carjacking, shooting that left woman paralyzed

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- A teenage arrested in connection with a carjacking and shooting that left a mom paralyzed is now being charged as an adult. Prosecutors said on the afternoon of Jan. 17, 2021, Ishmail Gonzalez pulled Kim Weibring out of her Hyundai Santa Fe and shot her in the back in a Wendy's parking lot in Aurora. Gonzalez is now 17 and has been indicted on several charges, including attempted murder. Gonzalez and Edward McGee, then 26, of Harvey, were arrested and charged in the case in April 2021. Another suspect, a 15-year-old, was shot and killed during a separate carjacking attempt in Lansing several days after the Auora carjacking. A fourth suspect, Darrell Frazier of Lansing, was arrested in June 2021.
AURORA, IL
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Discovered In Shingle Creek, Brooklyn Park Police Say

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park say a body was found in Shingle Creek Sunday afternoon. Officers made the discovery at about 2:45 p.m., but they didn’t specify the neighboring area. Police say Hennepin County’s water patrol assisted at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity and official cause of death of the deceased person at a later time. Police are still investigating.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

4th Person Charged In Beating Death Of Minneapolis Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fourth person has been charged in the beating death of a Minneapolis man last spring. Carlos Macias-Aviles is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one with intent and one without, court documents filed in Hennepin County Thursday show. Three other people — Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, Arturo Morales-Ceras and Tomasa Leshae Martinez — have been charged in connection with the killing. According to a criminal complaint, family members reported a man — later identified as Manuel Mandujano — missing on April 4, 2021. People at an encampment for the unhoused told the family he was killed in a fight with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, killed while driving in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed after being shot while driving in the Little Village neighborhood Friday night. Police said around 11:43 p.m., Folashade Mordi, 25, was driving in the 2400 block of South Homan when an unknown offender shot into the vehicle from an unknown direction. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the left side of the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, according to police.  No one is in custody, Area four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Bring Me The News

Driver facing charges for crash that killed Lakeville North sophomore

An arrest has been made after a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Lakeville North High School student. On Monday evening the police department announced that a 21-year-old Farmington man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Police say he was driving the vehicle that crashed Saturday morning, killing 16-year-old Sydney Kohner and injuring 15-year-old Carmen Braun, of Rosemount.
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy