The City of Hendersonville is seeking public input on a grant project proposal that could connect the Ecusta Trail to the Oklawaha Greenway and Seventh Avenue. The public is invited to attend a drop-in public meeting to be held from 4-6 p.m. March 29 at the City Operations Center at 305 Williams St. The meeting will provide grant project details, allow participants to provide feedback and show their local support for improving bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 28 DAYS AGO