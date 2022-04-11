ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Home catches fire in East Boston

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago

BOSTON — Firefighters quickly brought a fire in East Boston under control Sunday night.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. at 166 Bayswater St., according to the Boston Fire Department.

One person was taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital, the department said.

No further information, such as the origin of the fire or the extent of damages, was provided.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

