Mexico Beach unveils new Pickleball court
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — There have been several Hurricane Michael recovery milestones hit by Mexico Beach in recent months and they just reached another one on Friday.
The City of Mexico Beach held a ribbon cutting for its brand new Pickleball courts. The new courts are over by city hall.Mexico Beach holds Gumbo Festival as a fundraiser
Officials said this is one of the first parks to reopen since Hurricane Michael.
Duke Energy sponsored the new courts and players were out there on Friday breaking in the new courts.
