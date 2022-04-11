ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago celebrates Palm Sunday as Lent ends, Holy Week begins

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096VuF_0f5KRRO400

After two years of a pandemic, with many faith-based organizations having limited or streaming services, this year's Holy Week for Chicago's faithful and religious leaders holds even more meaning and powerful reflection leading up to Easter.

Across the city, Palm Sunday marked the final week of Lent and the beginning of Christian Holy Week.

A Palm Sunday procession in Buena Park at Saint Mary of the Lake and Our Lady of Lourdes Parish involved 20 men carrying two 4-feet-fall statues of Jesus and Mother Mary for a mile throughout the neighborhood.

For practicing Christians, this day also marks Jesus Christ's entry into Jerusalem.

"This is the time where they went and walked when Jesus was coming into town," Isaac Zuniga said.

At the Cook County Jail Sunday, a group of dozens of people marched for two miles around the correctional facility with palms in their hands.

RELATED: What do Christians celebrate on Palm Sunday?

March organizers said this procession both celebrates Palm Sunday while offering prayers for peace and healing for "all affected by the criminal justice system."

"Being in jail is an experience that's extremely isolating. It's extremely traumatizing," said Emily Cortina, outreach and formation coordinator with Kolbe House Jail Ministry.

The Kolbe House Jail Ministry, joined by supporters and some family members of those currently incarcerated, to share the message of Palm Sunday and instill faith and belief of change for those behind bars.

"One of our guiding scriptures, I called 'the houses' when Jesus says, 'I was in prison and you visited me,' right? So, we really believe that when we go and visit folks who are detained here in Cook County Jail, we are not just hoping to bring Jesus -- bring the gospel -- but we're meeting Jesus there," Cortina said.

Marchers paused at different locations around the jail with the hope inmates catch a glimpse of the support waiting for them on the outside.

"It's extremely meaningful for the folks on the inside, and there's many who know that we're walking today and they'll be trying to get any glimpse they can of the street so they can see us walking by," Cortina said.

Next Sunday, for those who will celebrate mass virtually, Holy Name Mass will air at noon on ABC7. You can also watch online or on our ABC7 Chicago streaming app.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Third Sunday of Lent: We 'share in the suffering' of Ukrainians through fasting, prayer

Christians around the world continue their Lenten observations, as this Sunday, March 20, marks the third Sunday of Lent of 2022. Lent is known as a season of fasting — or "withdrawing from some things in order to draw closer to God and to others," Glenn Packiam, lead pastor of New Life Downtown in Colorado Springs, Colo., told Fox News Digital in an email exchange.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Romesentinel.com

Palm Sunday breakfast April 10

CLARK MILLS — A Palm Sunday breakfast will be held on Sunday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m at Church of the Annunciation Parish Hall on Clarey Avenue in Clark Mills. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children 12 to 6 and children under five free.
CLARK MILLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Society
Cook County, IL
Society
FOX Carolina

Indian Festival ‘Holi’ to be celebrated in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As people gather in green attire to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, a two-day Indian festival called Holi will also commence to welcome the beginning of spring. “Holi is one of the most significant Hindu festivals,” Neelu Matai, with the India Association of Greenville. “Holi...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy Week#Palm Sunday#Lent#Easter#Christians#Marks Jesus Christ
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
79K+
Followers
11K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy