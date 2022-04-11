Former Wisconsin assistant coach Gary Brown dies at 52

MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin football assistant coach Gary Brown has died.

Brown joined the Badgers program as running backs coach before the 2021 season, but he had been away from the team since the Las Vegas Bowl in December.

The 52-year-old played his college football with Penn State before spending eight seasons in the NFL with several teams, including the Chargers and Giants.

He had also been a running backs coach for the NFL’s Cowboy and Browns, as well as Big Ten foe Rutgers.

Several Badgers chimed in Sunday night on Twitter, mourning Brown’s death.

“This one hurts,” said running back Braelon Allen. “Rest easy coach.”

Safety Collin Wilder shared a video of Brown, saying it was “Just a small sample of the light [he] was to everyone around him.”

“I am deeply saddened by Gary’s passing,” said UW head coach Paul Chryst in a statement. “Though he was only on our staff for a year he had a profound impact on our players and our program. We are all better people for having known Gary. He was a tremendous person, a terrific coach and a joy to be around. He had great energy and passion for life and that showed every day.”

Information on services for Brown is pending.

According to his UW Athletics profile, Brown leaves behind a wife, Kim; daughters Malena and Dorianna; and son Tre.

