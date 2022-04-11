For One US Muslim Community, Finally an In-Person Iftar Dinner

Earlier this month, Pastor James Mitchell arranged a first-time “Wild Game Dinner” at the Grace Fellowship Church in Preston, Idaho — described by the pastor as “a unique and unifying way to touch lives to celebrate the Gospel and hunting.”. On the night of the event,...
Three Muslim Americans filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging that U.S. border officers questioned them about their religious beliefs in violation of their constitutional rights when they returned from international travel.The three men from Minnesota, Texas and Arizona sued Department of Homeland Security officials in a federal court in Los Angeles. The lawsuit was filed in California because some of the questioning allegedly occurred at Los Angeles International Airport.In the lawsuit, the men claimed that U.S. border officers at land crossings and international airports peppered them with questions about whether they were Muslim and attended a mosque and how...
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
The declaration is intended to both generate international pressure and lay the groundwork for potential legal action. Violent repression of the largely Muslim Rohingya population in Myanmar amounts to genocide, US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said. The declaration is intended to both generate international pressure and lay the...
Rome — Pope Francis' decision to have both Ukrainian and Russian families carry a cross together during an annual Good Friday celebration this week has drawn a backlash. The suggestive, candle-lit "Way of the Cross" procession, which takes place in Rome's ancient Coliseum, commemorates Jesus Christ's last day on Earth.
Washington — The Taliban have portrayed their leader's ban on secondary education for Afghan women and girls as based in religious principles, but Muslim scholars and activists say gender-based denial of education has no religious justification. The unseen leader of the so-called Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has...
International relief agencies say they welcome the global outpouring of aid for Ukraine since Russia's invasion but worry that the crisis is diverting attention and finances from equally urgent humanitarian emergencies in Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere. The vast scale of the refugee crisis has generated "an extraordinary response"...
Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre is believed to be the site of Jesus's crucifixion and burial. It is one of the holiest sites in Christianity. Pressed against a wall of the church is a stone that contains writings and marks created by centuries of pilgrims. But the 2.5 x...
Since the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan last year, current and former U.S. service members have campaigned to get their Afghan interpreters to safety. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh, who reported from Afghanistan for the U.S. military in 2002, followed up on efforts that led to a reunion.
Migrants from Nicaragua, Venezuela, Colombia and Cuba arrived in Washington on Wednesday after Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, promised to send them to the nation's capital after they cleared their federal immigration inspection at the border. His office said this was "part of Governor Abbott's response to the Biden...
The United States Customs and Border Protection say American teenagers are increasingly recruited to transport migrants illegally across the country’s Southwest border. Border control officials say in the Sunland Park-Saint Teresa area of New Mexico last year, about one in four drivers stopped for transporting migrants were children. Most were American citizens.
Islamabad — Pakistan's military Thursday dismissed allegations by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan that the United States had conspired with his political opponents to force him from office but said the U.S. had used language that amounted to interference in Pakistani affairs. Major General Babar Iftikhar, the military spokesman,...
Geneva — A U.N. watchdog committee is calling for an end to what it says is a climate of almost absolute impunity in Mexico, which is behind the country’s epidemic of enforced disappearances. The U.N. Committee on Enforced Disappearances has published the results of a fact-finding mission to Mexico late last year.
Alexandria, Virginia — A jury began deliberations Wednesday in the trial of El Shafee Elsheikh, a former British national who went to Syria to join the Islamic State group and allegedly became a member of the notorious kidnap-and-murder cell known as the "Beatles." Wrapping up the government's case, prosecutor...
Somalia's first women-run radio and television company opened in the capital, Mogadishu. Supported by the United Nations, Bilan Media plans to produce stories important to women and their rights in the conservative country. The launch of Bilan Media in Mogadishu marks a step forward in the efforts by Somali women...
Easter is the best holiday, hands down, no debate. In October, when the first Christmas decorations start to appear, it triggers deep dread in all right-thinking people. I’m in the US, where Thanksgiving doesn’t land for me, ditto the Fourth of July. There’s no day off for Halloween, but in any case that’s an occasion just for the kids. Like everything else, Easter has become more commercial – the shops are full of wicker baskets stuffed with shredded paper that once spilled, will never fully be expunged from your home. But relative to other holidays, it feels like the one grownup break in the year. Truly, who can be miserable about the advent of spring?
