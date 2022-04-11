ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For One US Muslim Community, Finally an In-Person Iftar Dinner

By Nova Poerwadi
 4 days ago

For Muslims around the world, this year marks the third holy month of...

The Independent

3 US Muslims sue over religious questioning by officers

Three Muslim Americans filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging that U.S. border officers questioned them about their religious beliefs in violation of their constitutional rights when they returned from international travel.The three men from Minnesota, Texas and Arizona sued Department of Homeland Security officials in a federal court in Los Angeles. The lawsuit was filed in California because some of the questioning allegedly occurred at Los Angeles International Airport.In the lawsuit, the men claimed that U.S. border officers at land crossings and international airports peppered them with questions about whether they were Muslim and attended a mosque and how...
LAW
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
SOCIETY
Shropshire Star

Myanmar repression of Muslim Rohingya is genocide, says US

The declaration is intended to both generate international pressure and lay the groundwork for potential legal action. Violent repression of the largely Muslim Rohingya population in Myanmar amounts to genocide, US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said. The declaration is intended to both generate international pressure and lay the...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Muslim Scholars, Activists: Taliban Ban on Girls' Education Not Justified

Washington — The Taliban have portrayed their leader's ban on secondary education for Afghan women and girls as based in religious principles, but Muslim scholars and activists say gender-based denial of education has no religious justification. The unseen leader of the so-called Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has...
EDUCATION
Voice of America

Humanitarians Cheer Generous Aid to Ukraine but Fear Cost to Other Crises

International relief agencies say they welcome the global outpouring of aid for Ukraine since Russia's invasion but worry that the crisis is diverting attention and finances from equally urgent humanitarian emergencies in Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere. The vast scale of the refugee crisis has generated "an extraordinary response"...
CHARITIES
Voice of America

Ancient Altar Rediscovered at Jerusalem’s Church

Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre is believed to be the site of Jesus's crucifixion and burial. It is one of the holiest sites in Christianity. Pressed against a wall of the church is a stone that contains writings and marks created by centuries of pilgrims. But the 2.5 x...
RELIGION
Voice of America

After 20 Years, US Army Officer Reunites with Afghan Interpreter

Since the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan last year, current and former U.S. service members have campaigned to get their Afghan interpreters to safety. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh, who reported from Afghanistan for the U.S. military in 2002, followed up on efforts that led to a reunion.
MILITARY
Voice of America

Texas Governor Sends First Migrant Buses to US Capital

Migrants from Nicaragua, Venezuela, Colombia and Cuba arrived in Washington on Wednesday after Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, promised to send them to the nation's capital after they cleared their federal immigration inspection at the border. His office said this was "part of Governor Abbott's response to the Biden...
TEXAS STATE
Voice of America

US Teens Recruited to Drive Migrants from Mexican Border

The United States Customs and Border Protection say American teenagers are increasingly recruited to transport migrants illegally across the country’s Southwest border. Border control officials say in the Sunland Park-Saint Teresa area of New Mexico last year, about one in four drivers stopped for transporting migrants were children. Most were American citizens.
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

Pakistan Army: No US Conspiracy Behind PM Khan's Ouster

Islamabad — Pakistan's military Thursday dismissed allegations by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan that the United States had conspired with his political opponents to force him from office but said the U.S. had used language that amounted to interference in Pakistani affairs. Major General Babar Iftikhar, the military spokesman,...
WORLD
Voice of America

UN Watchdog: Disappearances in Mexico Thrive in Climate of Impunity

Geneva — A U.N. watchdog committee is calling for an end to what it says is a climate of almost absolute impunity in Mexico, which is behind the country’s epidemic of enforced disappearances. The U.N. Committee on Enforced Disappearances has published the results of a fact-finding mission to Mexico late last year.
AMERICAS
Voice of America

Islamic State 'Beatle' Case Goes to Jury in Virginia

Alexandria, Virginia — A jury began deliberations Wednesday in the trial of El Shafee Elsheikh, a former British national who went to Syria to join the Islamic State group and allegedly became a member of the notorious kidnap-and-murder cell known as the "Beatles." Wrapping up the government's case, prosecutor...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Voice of America

Women Will Run this Somali Media Company

Somalia's first women-run radio and television company opened in the capital, Mogadishu. Supported by the United Nations, Bilan Media plans to produce stories important to women and their rights in the conservative country. The launch of Bilan Media in Mogadishu marks a step forward in the efforts by Somali women...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Easter easily beats Christmas – who can be miserable about the advent of spring?

Easter is the best holiday, hands down, no debate. In October, when the first Christmas decorations start to appear, it triggers deep dread in all right-thinking people. I’m in the US, where Thanksgiving doesn’t land for me, ditto the Fourth of July. There’s no day off for Halloween, but in any case that’s an occasion just for the kids. Like everything else, Easter has become more commercial – the shops are full of wicker baskets stuffed with shredded paper that once spilled, will never fully be expunged from your home. But relative to other holidays, it feels like the one grownup break in the year. Truly, who can be miserable about the advent of spring?
CELEBRATIONS

