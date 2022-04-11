ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Equalizer Reveals How Chris Noth's Character Exits the Series

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Bishop's time on The Equalizer has officially come to an end. Bishop was one of the most prominent characters on the current Queen Latifah series, serving as the mentor to her character, Robyn McCall. The actor who plays Bishop, Chris Noth, was met with multiple sexual assault allegations late least...

Sanditon’s Season 2 Premiere Revealed a Major Character’s Offscreen Death (SPOILERS)

If you heard that Theo James wasn’t returning for the second and third seasons of Sanditon, you may be curious to know how Sidney died in the TV show. The character’s demise was hardly a surprise. After Masterpiece and Britbox ordered a second and third season of the Jane Austen adaptation in 2021 — reversing ITV’s 2019 cancellation of the show — Theo announced his departure in a statement on Masterpiece’s Twitter page.
How Old Are the Characters in "Bridgerton"? Let's Investigate

It's easy to assume that the characters in Netflix's hit series "Bridgerton" are older than they're supposed to be. For one, the actors playing these roles are often older than the characters they portray. Secondly, the show is all about settling down and getting married — something that so many people do at an older age now. But let's consider that this is Regency London, at a time when people got married and started families very young. So yes, most of these young ladies being presented to the queen are probably teenagers. But figuring out just how old each of the characters is can prove to be tricky. Some of their ages are mentioned in the show, but for others, we dug into the pilot script, the "Bridgerton" books, and some context clues to figure out their ages. Here's what we found.
‘The Pentaverate’ First Look Images and Character Posters Reveals the Dark Secrets of Mike Myers' Comedy Series

Netflix has released the first look images and character posters for The Pentaverate, the highly-anticipated limited comedy series created by the legendary Mike Myers (Austin Powers). The first look images set the bizarre tone for the show, which follows an old-school Canadian journalist trying to expose the world's most powerful secret society.
'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
Kathyrn Hays, Who Played Gem On Star Trek, Dies At 87

As the World Turns star Kathryn Hays has died at the age of 87. She was also well-known for playing Gem on Star Trek back in 1968. A lot of fans remember "The Empath" as one of the iconic episodes of the series. Back in the 1960s, she got her career in TV started with stints on shows like Bonanza, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Route 66. Things really started to open up when Hays landed the a main role in The Road West as Elizabeth Reynolds in 1966. Then in 1968, Star Trek would come calling. It's been such a long run with over 40 appearances on different programs. Her last recorded appearance on TV was in a 2007 episode of Law & Order: SVU.
Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
Moon Knight Episode 3 Has Marvel Fans Thinking They've Spotted a Major Black Panther Connection

Moon Knight Episode 3 certainly opens a much wider door on the mystery of Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) – as well as the larger supernatural world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (MILD SPOILERS FOLLOW!) In "The Friendly Type" Marc Spector gets pulled into a desparate gamble by Khonshu: summoning the other Egyptian gods to the Great Pyramid of Giza to discuss what to do about the looming threat posed by Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and the Goddess Ammit that he serves. That meeting of gods had some interesting figures in attendance – and Marvel fans think one of them was the Panther God that gives the Black Panther his powers!
Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
Yellowstone 1883 Star Sam Elliott Apologizes for Controversial Statements About Power of the Dog

Veteran actor Sam Elliott is apologizing for his rant about Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog that he made during an appearance on Marc Maron's WTF Podcast last month. The 1883 star, long known for his work in the Western genre, was asked about The Power of the Dog, which tells the story of a cowboy at odds with his own sexuality and masculinity. Elliott called it a "piece of sh*t" Western with "allusions of homosexuality." Now, he's offering an apology not just for the words, but for the pain the caused those involved.
Mark Wahlberg says he spent ‘millions’ of his own money on new religious film: ‘This is God choosing me’

Mark Wahlberg has opened up about the personal investment he made to get his new movie Father Stu made after failing to secure financial backing.Father Stu tells the true story of Stuart Long (played by Wahlberg), a boxer who became a Catholic priest while struggling with a progressive muscle disorder called inclusion body myositis.Speaking to Insider, Wahlberg revealed that he spent “millions and millions” of his own dollars to bring the film to the big screen, inspired by his co-star Mel Gibson who invested $30m (£23m) in The Passion of the Christ to help finance it.“Well, I'm always willing...
Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts to Sister Britney Spears' Pregnancy Announcement

Jamie Lynn Spears sent a subtle reaction to her big sister Britney Spears' pregnancy announcement. The "Womanizer" singer—already mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline—announced on April 11 that she and fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, were expecting their first child together and Jamie "liked" her big sister's Instagram post.
