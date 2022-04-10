ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Billions Finale Recap: Chuck and Prince's Season 6 Battle Comes to An Unsatisfying End — Grade It!

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SBHTT_0f5KPVzO00

Click here to read the full article.

Too bad Axe didn’t show up on the Season 6 finale of Showtime’s Billions Sunday because that would have been exciting.

Instead, viewers had to watch the same Chuck and Prince tit for tat the money drama’s writers have been foisting upon us all season long with little to no payoff. This time, Chuck tried to blackmail Kate, used a fake warrant to confiscate one of his cryptocurrency storage boxes, and did a bunch of other illegal stuff to take down Prince.

The billionaire had his own tricks, but had to focus on both ruining Chuck, professionally, and neutralizing his sexual indiscretions with Rian. The latter was especially anticlimactic because Rian didn’t want money, but also didn’t want to ruin her boss’ chances at the White House. In the end, the incident brought Rian and Taylor closer together, but even that felt fruitless.

As for the whole Chuck thing, Prince was so hellbent on making the former New York attorney general look like a fool, that he flushed $3.5 billion down the drain as a Dave and Chuck’s crypto hacker tried and failed to crack the boxes’ code. After 10 failed attempts, all the money on each digital storage box (Dave legally commandeered more) disappeared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGJhJ_0f5KPVzO00 Prince tried to pretend not to care, but just before he got on the elevator, Dave saw his knees buckle and she knew Prince was guilty of not paying taxes on his bitcoin just as Chuck had said. Chuck still got arrested and had to go to jail despite what Dave knew. However, it was all for show because she busted him out a short time later.

At least Dave loves what she’s doing and is coming up with new ways to work with Chuck to put a stop to Prince’s presidential aspirations. Chuck is convinced Prince is a lot like Dead Zone ‘s Greg Stillson, and he’s convinced he will find “the baby” Prince will hold up to proverbially shield himself. Judging from the finale, that symbolic baby might be Rian, but who can say?

Meanwhile, Wendy, Wags, Kate and Scooter (or maybe just the actors playing them) looked completely bored. Even when Kate faked out Chuck and made him think he had enough dirt to blackmail her, the reveal was lackluster, and her victory was short-lived because Prince still lost his money and Chuck spent very little time behind bars.

Here’s hoping Season 7 has more definitive victories and losses because at this point, the triumphs are so Pyrrhic and predictable, it’s criminal.

What did you think of the Season 6 finale of Billions , and were you satisfied or disappointed? Grade the closer in our poll and drop your thoughts in the comments.

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Finale Recap: A Long Goodbye — Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. Happy endings are relative, as viewers of Apple TV+’s limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey discovered when the drama’s final installment dropped Friday. For instance, star Samuel L. Jackson’s dementia-addled titular character didn’t get to retain the memories and mental agility he regained through an experimental drug. But he did get to make peace with his past, avenge Reggie’s murder and financially protect Robyn so that she could oversee his estate and go on to do great things. Although Ptolemy’s mind wouldn’t allow him to realize all that he’d accomplished, he...
TV SERIES
TVLine

9-1-1 Sneak Peek: Buck Comes Clean About Kissing Lucy and Lying to Taylor

Click here to read the full article. Now that Maddie is back in Los Angeles, she has a lot to catch up on — and it’s not all pretty. Specifically, Monday’s episode of 9-1-1 (Fox, 8/7c) finds Buck turning to his big sister for some advice on the whole Lucy/Taylor situation, and TVLine has an exclusive first look at their sibling chat. “I do love her, and she’s really been there for me with you guys gone, and I want to believe I asked her for the right reasons,” Buck tells Maddie about asking Taylor to move in with him to make...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Severance Finale Recap: Out of Office

Click here to read the full article. Oh, you wanted answers, Severance fans? Well, Friday’s Season 1 finale provided a whole lot of them in a heart-pounding tightrope walk of an episode that saw Mark and his Lumon pals finally getting a glimpse of the outside world. We pick up just as Dylan flips the “overtime” switch, awakening Mark, Irving and Helly to their lives outside the office. Mark finds himself talking to Cobel at Ricken’s book party, Irving finds himself painting to Motörhead — and Helly finds herself at a swanky party with that obnoxious Lumon board liaison at her...
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us: Two Flash-Forwards Merge! Plus, Concrete Proof That [Spoiler] Is Alive in the Future

Click here to read the full article. Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday’s This Is Us. Tuesday’s This Is Us not only showed us the end of Kate and Toby’s marriage, it also hopped forward into the future… where two of the NBC drama’s already established flash-forward timelines intersected. Episode 100, titled “KaToby,” revisited the time jump that brought viewers to the day of Kate’s second wedding. (Check out our examination of that flash-forward here.) But the hour also showed us a scene from Kate and Philip’s life together… and that scene included Kate and Toby’s adult son, Jack. As longtime viewers know,...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showtime
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
SheKnows

Beloved All My Children Leading Man Asks Fans to ‘Light a Candle’ Before He Undergoes Surgery

Our thoughts will definitely be with him. Though we don’t have many details right now, it looks like All My Children‘s Walt Willey could use a little more support in the coming days from his friends, loved ones and fans. Willey, who played Erica’s on-again/off-again longtime love Jackson Montgomery from 1987 until the show’s end in 2011, took to Twitter to ask for some positive thoughts ahead of his surgery.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
White House
TVLine

Magnum P.I.'s Jay Hernandez Talks Directing a 'Ghost' Story, His 'Miggy' POV, Why Renewal Doesn't Worry Him

Click here to read the full article. This week on CBS’ Magnum P.I., Thomas gets an unexpected blast from the past when Nuzo, his dearly departed BUDS bud, is posthumously implicated in a murder. For Magnum, this represents an opportunity for redemption, seeing as he couldn’t save Nuzo’s life but now can preserve his friend’s honor. Airing tonight at 9/8c, “It’s a very different kind of episode and unlike anything we’ve ever done before,” exec producer Eric Guggenheim previously told TVLine. “We think it’s going to be pretty special, and we’re excited for everyone to see it.” Stepping behind the camera for...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Stranger Things' Very Intense Season 4, Part 1 Trailer Warns That a 'War Is Coming' — Plus: [Spoiler], Is That You?!

Click here to read the full article. When Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers teased that Season 4 of their Netflix hit would lean harder into horror-movie territory than any season before, they weren’t kidding. The explosive trailer that the streaming service dropped Tuesday for Volume 1 (releasing Friday, May 27) scares up chills aplenty as an ominous voice tells someone — wait, is that “thing” Billy?!? — that they’d “broken everything. Your suffering is almost at an end.” Elsewhere in the pulse-pounding clip, which seriously, is so intense you’re going to immediately have to watch it twice, Paul Reiser’s Dr. Sam...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Shocker: Dancing With the Stars Leaving ABC for Disney+ After 16 Years

Click here to read the full article. In a shocking development, Dancing With the Stars is relocating from ABC to Disney+, TVLine has confirmed. DWTS will premiere on Disney+ this fall with Season 31. It will mark the streamer’s first foray into live programming. Disney+ has also ordered a 32nd season, presumably to run in Spring 2023. “After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spin-offs, Dancing with the Stars will move off of ABC this fall in order for the Network to showcase several Monday Night Football games as well as develop and invest in new and future...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Riverdale: Kiernan Shipka to Return as Sabrina — Plus, Season 6's Musical Episode Will Tackle American Psycho

Click here to read the full article. Something witchy is coming (back) to Riverdale. Kiernan Shipka will reprise her role as teenage witch Sabrina Spellman later this season on the CW drama, TVLine has learned exclusively. The news will be officially announced during Riverdale‘s PaleyFest panel in Los Angeles on Saturday. Shipka originally starred as Sabrina on the Netflix spinoff Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which wrapped up its run in 2020. She arrived in Riverdale for a long-awaited crossover earlier this season, helping her old pal Cheryl Blossom with a spell during the “Rivervale” five-episode event. And now that Cheryl is possessed...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Single Drunk Female Recap: Wedding Jitters, a Relapse and a Perfect Manifest Reference — Plus, Grade the Finale

Click here to read the full article. Sam has come a long way since almost turning her boss into a cyclops, back in Single Drunk Female’s first episode. She got sober, got real about why she drank so much, and has spent the past year trying to atone for her reckless behavior. All of that culminated in Thursday’s season finale with an “alcoholic anxiety dream,” during which she drank shots with her deceased father and mulled over her guilt for leaving him high and dry while he was sick. While not the most pleasant slumber, it suggested that she’s processing more...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 12 Recap: The End Of An Era

Whew! So many shootouts, big reveals, and bigger deaths on Big Sky! Let’s start with Scarlet and Ronald. Last week, these two fugitives followed some poor, unsuspecting doctor to his home and forced him at gunpoint to treat Ronald’s wounds. This week, the doctor’s wife, realizing that two dangerous fugitives are in her home, attempts to call the police to report them, and she gets tied up and beaten. Every time you think Scarlet’s the less crazy one in the relationship, right?! The doctor suture’s Ronald’s wounds and then shows Scarlet something peculiar: he’s found the microchip under Ronald’s skin, the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy