ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Gary Brown, Wisconsin’s Running Back Coach in 2021 Season, Dies at 52

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Seo8T_0f5KOLwd00

He reportedly died in his hometown after several weeks in hospice.

Gary Brown, Wisconsin’s running backs coach during the 2021 season, died Sunday night, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ’s Jeff Potrykus . The news was confirmed by The Fort Worth Star-Telegram ’s Clarence Hill Jr. He was 52 years old.

Brown died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pa. and was in hospice for the last several weeks, according to Hill. His cause of death is unknown.

He dealt with several health issues throughout his life, including being diagnosed with cancer twice. In his early 40s, cancer was discovered in his colon and liver, but he was given “a clean bill of health” after chemotherapy treatments, per Potrykus. His second bout with cancer came after the 2019 season when doctors found a malignant tumor near Brown’s pancreas.

He opted for immunotherapy and didn’t coach in 2020 before joining the Badgers in ‘21. Brown was also the Cowboys’ running backs coach from ‘13 to ‘19, but was not retained by Mike McCarthy when the former Packers head coach was hired in ‘20. Before he coached in Dallas, he had coaching stints with the Browns and several college programs.

He was going through treatment during the season when Wisconsin traveled to Las Vegas and defeated Arizona State on Dec. 30. His condition worsened and it was decided he wouldn’t coach for the rest of the season, but the school was prepared to assist him financially, per Potrykus.

Brown was a star tailback for Penn State and was drafted by the Oilers in 1991, going on to play for both the Chargers and Giants. He last played professionally in 1999.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Badgers running back Braelon Allen both tweeted Sunday night to memorialize the coach.

Brown is survived by his wife, Kim, daughters Malena and Dorianna and son Tre.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin: Tom Brady ended retirement because he was 'no longer the boss' at home

Whether he's calling out members of the Dallas Cowboys after a disappointing loss or challenging Dallas players to show more heart and "will" in future games, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is rarely shy about speaking his mind on any topic, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ending a brief retirement that began this past winter and didn't last through the spring.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes Offseason Decision: NFL World Reacts

It looks like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t be attending their voluntary offseason program. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first had the report. That said, Silverstein does expect Rodgers to show up for Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp in June. Rodgers also didn’t attend the...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, WI
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Dallas, PA
Williamsport, PA
Football
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Williamsport, PA
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Football
City
Williamsport, PA
City
Milwaukee, WI
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

There Are Calls For NFL To Investigate Tom Brady Tampering

Amid a slew of reports that the Miami Dolphins were ready to move heaven and earth to bring Tom Brady into the fold, questions of whether the Dolphins may have engaged in tampering are starting to emerge. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the Miami Dolphins were ready to make...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Browns#Cancer Treatment#American Football#Badgers#Cowboys#Packers
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL player tased during altercation with police

Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Alex Carrington was arrested early Monday morning following an alleged tense altercation with police. According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Carrington was pulled over at around 1:34 a.m. on Monday in Lockport, N.Y., after officers observed him speeding without his headlights on. During the stop, police suspected the 34-year-old was intoxicated. They asked him to step out of the car for a field sobriety test, at which point things got a bit out of hand.
LOCKPORT, NY
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Seattle Seahawks have brought in a quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. But it’s not the one who has been openly asking for the team to sign him. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are re-signing veteran quarterback Geno Smith for the 2022 season. Smith went 1-2 as a starter in place of an injured Russell Wilson last year. He completed 68-percent of his passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
DETROIT, MI
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

62K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy