NU Roundup: T'wolves sweep Parkside in softball

Northwood’s softball team picked up its first two GLIAC wins on Sunday, sweeping visiting Wisconsin Parkside 9-4, 5-1 to improve to 16-8 overall and 2-4 in the conference.

Shayna Frank (9-4) got the win in game one, going the distance and allowing six hits and five walks, while striking out 14.

Brittany Steimel went 3-for-4 with a home run and drove in two runs for the Timberwolves, while Emily Mankel had two hits, including a homer, drove in two runs, and scored twice, Gianna Fantin had two hits and three RBIs, and Haley Frank scored twice.

Hailey Leister (4-3) notched the win in game two, giving up one run on six hits and three walks and fanning five in 6 1/3 innings.

Steimel drove in two runs, while Mankel and Delanie Grundman added an RBI apiece.

NU will host Wayne State on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

TIMBERWOLVES GO 1-1 AGAINST 20TH-RANKED LAKERS

For the second straight day, Northwood’s baseball team split with 20 th -ranked Grand Valley State on Sunday, edging the visiting Lakers 4-3 in the opener and falling 10-4 in the nightcap.

Drew Schultz (2-0) earned the win in game one, going six innings and giving up two runs on five hits with no walks.

Ben Clark went 2-for-3 for the Timberwolves, while Khale Showers drove in a run, and Joey Johnston doubled.

Logan Lee (1-2) took the loss in game two, surrendering seven runs, six earned, on four hits and four walks in four innings.

Johnston had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for NU, while Rhett Evans also had two hits with a double, and Jacob Rybicki added two hits.

The Timberwolves (17-13 overall, 4-4 GLIAC) will head to Purdue Northwest for a series this coming weekend, beginning with a 5 p.m. game Thursday.