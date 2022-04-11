ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Loved ones mourn loss of man killed from Lake Merritt shooting in Oakland

By Gayle Ong
KRON4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKALND, Calif. (KRON) — Loved ones are mourning the man who was shot and killed in Oakland earlier this week. Police say it happened just before 9 p.m. on Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. “He was a wonderful guy and he was just everybody’s friend. There’s no reason...

www.kron4.com

Comments / 12

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Shots fired during attempted home invasion in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Surveillance video caught a home invasion attempt that ended with shots fired at an East Oakland home where several residents were inside. Video shows a man using a crowbar to try to break into the home. He's soon joined by a second man who points a gun at the front door.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Search underway for Sacramento mass shooting suspect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they have identified another suspect in the deadly K Street shooting.  He was identified by police as 27-year-old Mtula Payton. Payton reportedly has multiple felony warrants for charges such as domestic violence and firearms. The warrant relating to domestic violence was issued after officers went to a home […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stanford, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Oakland Police#Mourning#Oakalnd
KRON4 News

1 dead in Oakland shooting, police investigate

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police responded to a shooting report Saturday night around 8:00 p.m., officials say. The shooting happened in the area of 1400 block of 18 Avenue. Police found an adult male with gunshot wounds. Medical officials said the victim died on scene. The Oakland Police Department Homicide Division arrived on scene […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Pair arrested in San Mateo County for attempted murder

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Pacifica man and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested for attempted murder for an incident that took place in March at the Moonridge Apartments. According to the sheriff’s office — at around noon on March 11, deputies responded to a call about a stabbing near Miramontes Point Road […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Missing Mill Valley Woman Found Dead In Her Car

MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — An intense search for a missing Mill Valley woman has ended with the grim discovery of her body inside her car in a heavily wooded area of Kentfield. The Marin County Coroner’s Office said the body of 62-year-old Jennifer Aranson was discovered on Tuesday by a search team in the 200 block of S. Ridgewood Road. She had no traumatic injuries indicating she had been in a vehicle collision or was the victim of foul play. A forensic postmortem examination with toxicology testing was being completed Wednesday. The cause and manner of death will be pending the conclusion of the investigations being completed by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Mill Valley Police Department and the Marin County Sheriff’s Office – Coroner Division. No further information will be released by the Coroner Division at this time, as this is an active and ongoing investigation. She was last heard from on Sunday afternoon and thought to be possibly using a trail on Mount Tamalpais somewhere between W. Blithedale Avenue in Mill Valley and Madrone Avenue in Larkspur.
MILL VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Attempted home invasion turns into shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An attempted home invasion turned into a shooting at an Oakland family residency. The suspects were armed with a crowbar and pistol as they tried breaking into a family’s home located in the Allendale Section of Oakland. The incident happened as the homeowners were sleeping an early February morning. Security video […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 bodies found in car parked near Highway 101 in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded Sunday morning to a report of a vehicle on St. Vincent Drive with two bodies inside. CHP officers were dispatched to a private road on Caltrans property north of the Marinwood U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp. The Marin County Sheriff's Department was...
SAN RAFAEL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy