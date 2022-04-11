ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin Park, CA

Baldwin Park family of 10 pleads for return of stolen van

By Shelby Nelson, Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UhPgC_0f5KNGUn00

A family of ten from Baldwin Park is pleading for the public’s help after their specially outfitted van was stolen from in front of their home.

George and Michelle Barbosa have eight children, including two children with autism who need special care. Their 15-seat van helped the family get to and from meetings, activities and medical appointments around the area.

George Barbosa is a co-pastor at Apostolic Worship Epicenter in Baldwin Park. He said he was at home Thursday night getting ready for the evening while his wife and kids were eating at the dinner table just feet away from where the van was parked.

They were experiencing an issue with the van’s battery which led to AAA being called to give them a jump. Barbosa said he left the car running briefly while he went inside to change just to make sure the battery got a full charge. When he came out, it was gone.

“We spent a lot of time unfortunately in the van,” George Barbosa said. “Hospital stuff, my daughter has hydrocephalus. On the 28th, she has an appointment at Childrens Hospital L.A. It’s a lot. We have two autistic sons.”

“We were in shock. We couldn’t believe that someone would steal our car on church property, so close to our front door,” Michelle Barbosa said. “I think, for me, the thing that made it the most sad was seeing my kids’ reaction.”

George took a few seats of the van out to make room for strollers and other important items for the kids.

The Barbosa family has faced even more adversity in addition to the loss of their van. In August 2021, a transient set his personal car on fire, Barbosa said.

Both incidents have been financially straining on the family and they hope the person who stole their van will do the right thing and bring it back.

“This kind of feels like one thing after another,” Barbosa said.

The Barbosa family has filed a police report with the Baldwin Park Police Department, but as of Sunday, police have not had any luck locating the van.

The family is urging the public to keep an eye out for their vehicle and contact law enforcement if you see it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Baldwin Park

Authorities are investigating after a man in his 60s was shot and killed in Baldwin Park Saturday morning. The Baldwin Park Police Department responded to a home on the 3800 block of Puente Avenue around 8 a.m. Saturday. There they found a man believed to be about 65 years old who was shot multiple times […]
BALDWIN PARK, CA
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Monroe family reunited with stolen dogs

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – On Monday, March 21, 2022, around 2:57 AM, the Lenard family were notified that three of their dogs were stolen from their property. After establishing a $5,000 reward for the dogs, the dogs were returned to the family on Thursday, March 24, 2022. “I’m very very happy!” Says one of the […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baldwin Park, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Baldwin Park, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
insideedition.com

Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities Say

A missing Nevada woman who was found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has disappeared again, authorities said. Gayle Stewart, 64, was reported missing March 14, one month after vanishing in February, the National Park Service said in a statement. Searchers have been scouring Lake Mead National Recreation Area, where the Reno woman was taking photographs, the park service said.
RENO, NV
Interesting Engineering

Tesla is flying above the streets of Los Angeles. And it crashed into two parked vehicles

Tesla might be making somebody's dreams come true, but this is a total nightmare. On March 30, YouTuber Alex Choi posted a video titled 'a flying tesla' in which he claimed a random driver came up with the idea of showing a place where David Dobrik, another YouTuber, jumped his Tesla. The video includes clear footage of a 2018 Tesla S-BLM going airborne in the middle of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Strollers#Childrens Hospital L A
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Inmate killed by other inmates at Northern California prison

An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Complex

Missing Hiker Found Dead With Dog Waiting By His Side in Los Angeles Park

The body of a missing hiker was found in a Los Angeles-area park with his dog by his side, ABC News reports. Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was first reported missing on March 16 before his body was discovered in Griffith Park with his dog King still alive beside him on Thursday. Hernandez’s cousin told KNBC-TV that the dog never left the owner’s side, even after two weeks. A firefighter told the publication that the body’s location was a “good hike up from the park’s merry-go- round,” where Hernandez was last seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

Man killed, woman injured in south L.A. shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of south Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of 79th and Hoover streets around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting that had just occured. First responders arrived on scene and found a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
KTLA

Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise as daughter watches: Police

A man was killed after attempting to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment building in San Diego as his 16-year-old daughter watched, police said. The man died after BASE jumping at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University City neighborhood, police said. The 48-year-old man was attempting to parachute from the 23-story Palisade […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

KTLA

46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy