Woman dead, man hospitalized after Marion shooting

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after Marion police said she was shot during an apparent domestic incident Sunday afternoon.

Police said the shooting took place on the 600 block of Sugar Street at approximately 4:58 p.m.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene, the woman, 24, and the man, 36, were outside on the front yard of a home, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to Marion General Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The man was also taken to Marion General Hospital, then later flown to a Columbus hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police said their preliminary investigation shows the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Marion police at 740-387-2525.

