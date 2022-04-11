ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Police investigate suspicious death on Montana Avenue

By Javier Gutierrez
cbs4local.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police began their investigation in a "suspicious death." It...

cbs4local.com

Comments / 0

Related
El Paso News

Man arrested after meth-fueled vandalism of EPPD car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say a man was arrested after he threw a rock at an EPPD unit at police headquarters Tuesday. EPPD officials say 22 –year old Manuel Eduardo Martinez was arrested Tuesday night after he vandalized police car parked at police headquarters.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

31-year-old man dies following head-on crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 31-year-old man died following a crash on Montana Avenue near Marr Street in central El Paso on Monday, according to the El Paso Police Department. Police said Diego Escalante was traveling west on Montana and veered into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Robbery at Northeast El Paso gas station, no arrests

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is investigating a robbery off Dyer Street early Tuesday morning. EPPD dispatch reported the robbery call came about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning at a Circle K gas station at 9497 Dyer St. According to the latest information, police is still looking for the suspect. There […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD arrests suspect in Central food stamp card stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday morning, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced the arrest of a suspect in March’s food stamp card argument turned stabbing in Central El Paso. According to the EPPD, on Thursday, April 7, Shawn Jose Osuna was arrested by the U.S Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force for […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
State
Montana State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
insideedition.com

Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities Say

A missing Nevada woman who was found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has disappeared again, authorities said. Gayle Stewart, 64, was reported missing March 14, one month after vanishing in February, the National Park Service said in a statement. Searchers have been scouring Lake Mead National Recreation Area, where the Reno woman was taking photographs, the park service said.
RENO, NV
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Border Patrol Warning Texas Residents Buying Marijuana In New Mexico

Just in case you missed it, New Mexico is the most recent state to legalize marijuana for recreational use and Texas stoners are excited at the prospect of having another state nearby that will allow you to burn one without worry of law enforcement. As Texas continues to drag its feet (because too many of our state's politicians are "financially in bed" aka campaign donations with prisons IN MY FACT BASED OPINION) with "talk" of legalization and "studies about the effects" it could have, the U.S. Border Patrol is issuing a warning to Texas residents about transporting weed across state lines: Don't Do It.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Suspicious Death
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of stealing thousands from former employer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former IT worker is facing charges for stealing thousands from his former employer. Investigators say 37-year-old Alexander Sutton worked for House of Sanjevani, a holistic wellness center on Paseo near Ventura. In July of 2020, the owner of the business noticed a dramatic drop in sales. The FBI turned their sights to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

Man shot while driving on Highway 90, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 45-year-old man was shot in the armpit while driving on Highway 90 early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on Highway 90 near South Callaghan Road on the city’s West Side. According to police, the man...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man to Face the Death Penalty in 2021 Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – 51st District Attorney Allison Palmer filed a motion in court last week confirming that the state will seek the death penalty against a San Angelo man accused of murder at the Nueva Vista apartments. According to court documents, on Mar. 23, Palmer submitted a notice to the court stating intention to seek the death penalty against 23-year-old David Rodriguez. "The State hereby provides formal, written notice of the Court and the Defendant that the State intends to seek the death penalty in the event of conviction in the above-styled cause," stated the notice. Rodriguez is…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Amarillo man leads police on 40 mile chase, wrecks

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man from Amarillo is suffering from injuries after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase that ended in a one vehicle accident Thursday afternoon. Tommy Lynn Hall, 43, was stopped by Altus police in the 100 block of West Broadway for a traffic violation around 2:30 p.m. During the traffic […]
AMARILLO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

PECOS – Mexican authorities have arrested one of Texas' Top Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders. Braulio Davila-Luna has been arrested by Mexican authorities after information from a tipster was given. Davila-Luna was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety at the point of entry in Del Rio, Texas. He was then extradited to the Pecos County Jail. Davila-Luna was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and was listed on the Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Sex Offenders list in March.
DEL RIO, TX
KTSM

Car goes up in flames in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A big plume of black smoke could be seen on I-10 in west El Paso early Thursday morning. A car went up in flames near I-10 west and Resler Drive shortly before 7 a.m. The fire fully engulfed the hood of the vehicle. El Paso fire crews were on the scene […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy