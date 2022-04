On Thursday Stella Maris Academy announced they are launching a new hockey program in the 2023-2024 academic year under the expanding Stella Maris Academy High School. The Sentinel Hockey Program will be the region's newest high school hockey program led by Northland native Scott Pionk. He has 40 years of experience coaching hockey from the youth, high school, junior and collegiate levels in Proctor, Hermantown and beyond.

DULUTH, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO