Indonesia's GoTo soars 18% on debut after $1.1 bln IPO

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield surges SEOUL, April 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Friday after U.S. Treasury yields rebounded sharply on aggressive monetary tightening concerns. The won weakened, and the benchmark bond yield surged. ** The benchmark KOSPI was down 13.66 points, or 0.50%, at 2,702.15 as of 0120 GMT, after dropping as much as 1.17% in early trade. ** U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Thursday following two days of declines after a flurry of economic data and a policy announcement from the European Central Bank about its tightening plans was less aggressive than anticipated. ** Hopes of inflation peaking out faded as the Ukraine crisis is expected to last longer, while a stronger dollar after the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting did not help the local stock market either, said Cape Investment and Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan. ** South Korea said it will drop most COVID-19-related restrictions next week, including a midnight curfew on eateries, as the Omicron surge in cases shows signs of waning, although people will still have to wear masks. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.04% and peer SK Hynix slid 1.82%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.34%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 149.6 billion won ($121.71 million) worth of shares on the main board, extending selloffs to the eighth straight session. ** The won was quoted at 1,230.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.46%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,229.3 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,229.3. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.28 point to 105.27. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 8.1 basis points to 2.973%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 9.9 basis points to 3.322%. ($1 = 1,229.1800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

