Indonesia's GoTo soars 18% on debut after $1.1 bln IPO

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

JAKARTA, April 11 (Reuters) - Shares of GoTo rose 18% in debut trading on Monday after Indonesia’s largest tech company raised $1.1 billion in a widely anticipated IPO amid a booming local share market.

GoTo had priced its shares at 338 rupiah ($0.0235), the high end of an indicative range, for Indonesia’s second-largest IPO. ($1 = 14,360.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman in Jakarta and Fanny Potkin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

