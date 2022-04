In the ninth episode of the sixth season of ‘Billions,’ titled ‘Hindenburg,’ Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) is out for blood. He had spent years planning the Olympic Games in New York, and Chuck’s (Paul Giamatti) dogged campaigning took that away from him. Now, he wants revenge. Meanwhile, Chuck correctly figures out that Mike will not accept defeat quietly, so he prepares himself for the inevitable counterattack. “Dollar” Bill and Mafee visit Michael Prince Capital. Through their body language, Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) correctly deduces that they are planning to poach employees. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Billions’ season 6 episode 9. SPOILERS AHEAD.

