Most Americans who were eligible to vote voted in the 2020 presidential election. Some 67%. That’s pretty good. But in election after election many people don’t vote. Voters tend to skew white, wealthier, older and to people with more education. If a democracy, a republic, is supposed to be ruled by its people, it’s often not the case. Some voices are left out. They don’t choose who rules them or what ballot measures pass.

