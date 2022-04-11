ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Mother-daughter duo represent Las Vegas on new family dance competition series

By Bianca Holman
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local mother-daughter duo will represent Las Vegas on CBS show “Come Dance With Me,” a new family dance competition series.

Teen Emelyn Yniguez and her mom Nicole will be representing the entertainment capital. Emelyn is the eldest of four at 14 years old and is a student at Dance Connection Studio.

“It’s a safe spot for me to let all my feelings go and just to have fun,” she said.

When Nicole first heard about the show, she had no clue she would leave her day job and take the stage with her daughter, who has been dancing since she was a toddler.

“After doing this show, I have a newfound respect for what Emelyn and all the other dancers out there do, because it is not easy,” Nicole said.

In April 2021, the pair quarantined together in Sydney, Australia before filming in Melbourne, and they had some serious mother-daughter time.

“Luckily enough, the experience was a pleasant one, we made the most of it,” Nicole continued.

On the show, the teams learn different dance routines each week in hopes of earning top scores from judges, all for a chance to win $100,000.

However, the competition did not stop the kids and adults from connecting.

“We met so many people, I made so many new friends, it’s a bond we will have for life,” Emelyn said.

The 2-month-long competition proved to be hard work, between long rehearsals and keeping up with schoolwork, but the teen told 8 News Now it was a great experience.

“Something that was great about being on the show was that I got to be close to my mom, I got to learn so many things about her, we got to laugh together, cry together, dance together, and I found out that she can actually dance,” she said.

The show will air April 15 on CBS.

