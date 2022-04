TONIGHT: Another quiet and mild day for the Ohio Valley as the day started off rather warm and calm once again as morning temps were in the upper 40s. There were a few rays of sun poking through the skies today. Daytime highs today were back in the mid to upper 60s with it feeling like Spring again. Cloud cover will start to decrease as we head into the overnight hours. We will stay dry with high pressure in place tonight until a center of low pressure and surface cold front lifts in tomorrow afternoon and evening. Low temps to begin the day will be in the upper 40s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 28 DAYS AGO