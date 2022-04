After three weeks atop the box office, The Batman ceded way for a new champion in Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s The Lost City this weekend. The romantic comedy action-adventure film overperformed at the box office in its first frame with $31 million. That marks a triumphant return to theaters for Bullock, whose last theatrical release was 2018’s hit Ocean’s 8, and marks another successful film for Channing Tatum following up Dog.

MOVIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO