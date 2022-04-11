ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan Township, PA

Man, 23, critical after he was shot multiple times in Logan

fox29.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN - A 23-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Officials say police were called to the 5100 block of...

www.fox29.com

WHAS11

Louisville child shot multiple times, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department said a young person was sent to the hospital after being shot multiple times. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to a shooting call in the 2100 block of West Kentucky Street near Dr. W. J. Hodge St.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Baltimore

Man, 21, Shot Multiple Times In Northeast Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times early Tuesday while seated in a car in northeast Baltimore, authorities said. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers were called to a hospital, where they found the man had been shot several times in the upper body, Baltimore Police said. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined he was in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace when he was shot, police said. Afterward, the 21-year-old drove himself to the hospital for treatment. At last check Tuesday, he was listed in stable condition. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Complex

Atlanta Rapper Archie Eversole Fatally Shot at 37, Brother Charged With Murder

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole, best known for his track “We Ready” with Bubba Sparxxx, has reportedly died age 37. According to TMZ, Eversole’s family confirmed he passed away on Sunday, April 3. While his family initially did not confirm a cause of death, WSB-TV2 reports that Eversole was allegedly shot by his brother Alexander Kraus. Authorities said Kraus shot the artist on March 25; he died from his injuries on April 3.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Fairhill Shooting, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was shot four times, including once in the head, and killed on Tuesday morning in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section, police say. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of West Lehigh Avenue just after 10 a.m. Police say the man was shot four times — once in his head, shoulder, chest, and knee. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:56 a.m., according to officials. It’s unknown if any weapons were recovered, police say. Elkins Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown during the shooting, but it was lifted at 10:45 a.m. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Valley Morning Star

Sheriff: 3 arrested in 2021 death of 13-year-old boy

SEBASTIAN — Willacy County sheriff’s deputies today arrested three family members in connection with the January 2021 death of a 13-year-old boy, Sheriff Joe Salazar said. Deputies arrested Sabrina Loredo, Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez and Ruben Gonzalez-Cordoba, all facing charges of injury to a child, a press release states.
SEBASTIAN, TX

