Chinese Stocks Drop More Than 3% After Data Shows China's Producer Inflation Surging

By Eustance Huang, CNBC
NBC Washington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares in Asia-Pacific were largely lower in Monday trade as Chinese stocks led losses regionally. China's producer inflation for March was higher than expected. The producer price index surged 8.3% as compared with a year ago, official data showed Monday, above expectations for a 7.9% increase in a Reuters...

