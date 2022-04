NATCHEZ — For the second time within a single year, a donor has issued a fundraising challenge to the Natchez Garden Club. Inspired by the generosity of the previous donor, a new donor has come forward and offered to match every single donation, dollar for dollar, made between now and the end of April, with no ceiling on the total amount. This also includes tickets purchased to Magnolia Festival events and the Grand Ball, as well as winning bids on the club’s virtual online auction.

