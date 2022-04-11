Return of Greenville Drive baseball brings fans to downtown

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville Drive kicked off its season and fans waited months to return to Fluor Field.

“We’re excited to see the Greenville Drive win,” said Yilyanny Paiz. “I love coming with my family, eating hot dogs and watching a baseball game.”

“This is a great environment,” added Kevin Jonez. “Greenville is amazing.”

Fans were not alone at Sunday’s game against the Hudson Valley Renegades. Many brought their dogs and had them by their sides.

“It’s my puppy’s first game,” said Paiz. “Hopefully it goes well.”

“It’s always one of the most special weekends of the year for us as we bring back baseball,” said Greenville Drive’s Vice President of Marketing Jeff Brown.

This is the Drive’s 16th season. But, this opening weekend stands out since it is the first since 2019 in which team has welcomed fans without any pandemic restrictions.

“To be at the center of such a special community and deliver impact and fun all summer long is really special for us,” said Brown.

The excitement is expected to carry over to nearby bars and restaurants, which fill up with fans before and after games.

“It’s going to be super fun,” said Servus VR Bar Manager Alex James.

James said game days are always good days for business.

“I’m honestly extremely excited because the second baseball gets out, they [fans] start coming here because they’re looking for things to do.”

The Greenville Drive’s next home game is Tuesday, April 19.

