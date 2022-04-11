‘Chaotic and scary’: Person shot in Harris Teeter parking lot, Kannapolis police say

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting in a Harris Teeter parking lot in Cabarrus County Sunday, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Shiloh Church Road near Davidson Highway.

The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover, according to police. Police also said no Harris Teeter employees or customers were involved or hurt in the shooting.

In a cellphone video sent to Channel 9, dozens of police officers could be seen around the Harris Teeter at the time of the shooting. Investigators said someone opened fire in the parking lot.

Witnesses said they heard a few pops and saw a man run from behind another store, shooting at someone. Customers told Channel 9 they barricaded themselves in the bathroom to keep safe.

With hardly a few cars in the parking lot Monday morning, Edna Thompson was back again after driving through the area Sunday night.

“It looked very chaotic and scary,” Thompson said.

Neighbors like Meredith Brady were concerned someone would open fire with so many people nearby.

“No place is safe anymore, so you just have to keep watching your back and I don’t know if it’s going to get any better,” Brady said.

Kannapolis police told Channel 9 the victim may have been targeted. They have not yet shared what led up to the shooting, but said they are still investigating.

“We just don’t behave like that around here,” Thompson said.

Police also have not shared if there is suspect in the case, or who the suspect or victim are.

