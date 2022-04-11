John Konchar posts triple-double in loss to Celtics

From the moment the Memphis Grizzlies locked in the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, coach Taylor Jenkins said he was going to put his team’s health first.

Sunday afternoon, he put that thinking into action.

The Boston Celtics took care of business against the depleted Grizzlies, 139-110, at FedExForum to conclude the regular season. But the Grizzlies team they beat was nothing like the team that tied the franchise record for victories on Saturday.

The list of players who were out: Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams, Dillon Brooks, Tyus Jones, Tyrell Terry and Killian Tillie. The list of players who were available but never going to play: Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke.

So a peek down the Memphis bench looked like half-basketball game and half-fashion show. That was no problem at all.

It was the ideal scenario for a Memphis team that will get a week off before the start of the playoffs, even if it wasn’t ideal on the scoreboard or the national television audience watching on TNT.

Keeping it entertaining

But even this extremely short-handed version of the Grizzlies has the ability to entertain — and surprise (just ask the Phoenix Suns).

Boston predictably pulled in front by a few scores in the first quarter, but Memphis cut a double-digit hole down to just three with hustle plays from John Konchar and De’Anthony Melton.

Konchar slammed in a dunk during the first that brought the bench to its feet and sparked Morant to hug the collection of teammates in sight. Melton also tried for a poster attempt but narrowly misfired. The audacity of the attempt also left Morant in disbelief.

Despite missing eight free throws in a little more than 16 minutes, the Grizzlies trailed by just single digits as they entered the latter half of the second quarter. It wouldn’t last, because Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum was just getting started.

While sharing some friendly trash talk with Morant’s father, Tee, Tatum dropped in 26 points in the first half, including 12 in the second quarter. The Celtics’ lead exploded from nine to 23 before the break.

All fun and games

At that moment, perhaps a few Boston fans were wondering why.

As the Eastern Conference teams jostled for positioning Sunday, there were several scenarios still on the table for the Celtics. One matchup many thought they would try to avoid was a first-round series against Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

Instead, they played their starters and welcomed the competition.

“We’ve talked about it and looked at all the scenarios,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said before the game. “It’s not all reliant on what we do, the other teams can affect it as well, so what we’ve kind of concluded is let’s do what we do. Playing our best basketball is the main focus.

“With all these variables with the play-in and teams behind us still jockeying, the main thing is to be physically ready and take care of our guys health-wise. If that’s getting more minutes or playing less, we can determine that as the game goes.”

But it made no difference to the Grizzlies, who just played the game out without anything near their usual production.

They simply went bombs away from 3-point range. The limited range of weapons made shot creation a rare occurrence.

The Grizzlies attempted 102 shots and 48 came from 3-point range. They made 15, shooting from deep at a 31.3% clip.

Konchar was the standout among the limited roster. As the fourth quarter approached, he was closing in on a triple-double.

He quickly dished for two more scores, and suddenly, Memphis had made it its mission to get Konchar to the career marker. In the middle of a timeout, Adams wandered to the scorer’s table to check his teammate’s exact assists total.

Konchar’s 10th assist came on a swing pass to the corner to Yves Pons, who drilled the 3-pointer and sent the Memphis bench into joyous celebration.

Konchar’s final stat line: 17 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists.

As if that wasn’t fun enough, the Grizzlies cranked up the laughs when they challenged a play, down 26 points with less than a minute to play. Pons had swatted an emphatic dunk attempt but was called for a foul.

Jenkins, in an effort to save the highlight, challenged. The Boston players looked on in disbelief at first, but quickly realized what Memphis was doing. The harmless intentions from the Grizzlies bench was emphasized by the giggles and smiles from Morant and Jackson, who pointed toward the bench and repeatedly made the hand signal for a video review.

The call was overturned, and everyone got a chuckle out of the speedy process.

Jenkins reflects

While it was a night off for most of his players, it wasn’t a chance to pack it in for Jenkins, who coached the bench hard for all quarters and argued calls to the end.

Morant and company have been quick to praise the coach this season for his consistency and system, which have helped multiple players make positive progress. The latest campaign by the star point guard on social media has been been for Jenkins to win the NBA’s Coach of the Year award.

“I always say when I hear that, that’s a team award,” Jenkins said. “I’ve got so much respect for our players and what they do for us every single day, our staff does it every single day. Whatever is meant to be is meant to be, but just really proud of what this team has done over the course of the season. I’m blessed to be able to coach this team and to be a leader of this team. And I hope all of our guys get recognition as well.”

Time will tell. As the regular season concluded, so did the voting for recognition. Regardless of what happens, Jenkins will remember this 82-game stretch fondly.

“It’s been special to this point,” he said. “I said the other day so much growth has happened individually. As a team we’ve taken our standard up a level one year after another. This is a prime example of our guys’ commitment every single day. That’s players and staff. This is the end of the regular season today, but we know we’ve got so many bigger goals ahead of us.”