20-Year-Old Salem Man Dies After Shooting In Lynn

LYNN (CBS) — A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Lynn early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Lynn English High School around 12:50 a.m.

The victim’s identity has not been released but he is from Salem, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.

According to sources, the shooting isn’t related to the school. No arrests have been made at this time but police have strong leads.

Police and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.