MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – Police are looking for two suspects who left “extensive” vandalism at Middleboro High School, including a spray-painted swastika and a “direct threat” against the principal. In a message to the community on Sunday, principal Paul Branagan said the vandalism was left on the school Saturday night. Branagan called it a “deeply upsetting” act. Messages of hate were sprayed around the perimeter of the school. Among the graffiti was a swastika at the front entrance and a threat against Branagan. “The incident that took place on our campus is intolerable. I felt it was imperative to share this information with all...

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA ・ 18 DAYS AGO