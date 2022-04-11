Trib HSSN sports broadcasts for week of April 11-16

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review

Here comes Peter Cottontail, hopping down the bunny trail with plenty of high school sports action on the way this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Weather permitting, we have plenty of treats that you don’t have to search for, including video and audio WPIAL baseball and softball action, boys volleyball and boys and girls lacrosse.

Plus, we conclude our “Salute to the Champions” with two new Rebel Yell podcasts.

Monday, April 11

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: South Fayette at West Allegheny at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Charleroi at Waynesburg Central at 3:30 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Shady Side Academy at Serra Catholic at 3:45 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Connellsville at Trinity at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Neshannock at Mohawk at 4:30 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Hampton at Plum at 6:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – South Allegheny at McGuffey at 4:15 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Chartiers-Houston at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:15 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse – Bethel Park at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, April 12

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Another ‘Salute to the Champions’ interview on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Burrell at Knoch at 5:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Avonworth at Steel Valley at 3:45 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Belle Vernon at Ringgold at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Baseball – Avella at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:15 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – North Hills at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Video Stream: Keystone Oaks at Bishop Canevin at 6:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, April 13

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Belle Vernon at Yough at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Mars at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – McGuffey at Waynesburg Central at 4 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Video Stream: Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, April 14

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Monessen at Charleroi at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Hampton at Upper St. Clair at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Mapletown at West Greene at 4 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, April 15

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Another ‘Salute to the Champions’ interview on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: South Park at Ringgold at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, April 16

No broadcasts