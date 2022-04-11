ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Man carries cross through Southern Colorado

By Rachel Saurer
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo. — If you were to drive south on I25, you might catch a glimpse of an unusual sight: 73-year-old Andrew Rybak with a heavy burden.

“It was a thought I had to attract attention,” Rybak said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ypDJZ_0f5Fuk1t00
Rybak has been walking with his heavy homemade cross for several days. Credit: Rachel Saurer

He’s averaging four to five miles a day, on foot, all while carrying a 100-pound homemade cross.

“This cross is nine-foot-long and six feet across. It doesn’t weigh the 300 pounds that they estimate Jesus’ cross was, but this one I can handle,” he said.

Rybak says it took him several months to build the cross, and it’s all to raise awareness for Jane’s Home Foundation , which provides care and housing for adults with developmental disabilities.

“It was probably not the easiest way,” Rybak noted. “I could’ve taken out advertising, but I wanted to convince people of my dedication.”

But, he said this is a cause near and dear to his heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTBNE_0f5Fuk1t00
Rybak said even though it’s difficult, the cause makes it worth it. Credit: Rachel Saurer

“I have a younger sister who’s just a year younger. She was born with cerebral palsy,” he said. “And it was my mother’s dying wish that she be in a home of her own away from the institutionalized homes.”

But why a cross?

The Rybaks say that because they’re catholic, they feel the cross is the perfect symbol to represent the burdens some people have in their lives.

“Those of us that know people with disabilities realize that the cross they bear is a lot harder than this,” said Rybak’s wife, Diana. “And that’s what we’re supporting.”

Rybak said he’s already four days down, and even though it’s been difficult, he plans on making it to the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Pueblo on Good Friday.

“It’s as difficult as I imagined it would be. First couple of days, my calves were mushy, my hips hurt, my shoulder aches,” Rybak said. “[But] the big significance is Christ probably had it a lot harder than I have it.”

Rybak said if you see him while driving on the interstate and want to show your support, you can honk or throw a friendly wave.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 32

75ct
3d ago

Mr Andrew Rybak,I 🙏🙏Prayer for you and your sister,and God Bless you and your sister as you go with this✝️ cross of faith for a good cause the (Jane's home foundation)many Blessings.

Reply
10
Swede Switzer
3d ago

Then Jesus told his disciples:  “If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me. For whoever would save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.  For what will it profit man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul? Or what shall a man give in return for his soul?" Therefore, “Take up your cross and follow Me” means being willing to die in order to follow Jesus. This is called “dying to self.

Reply
12
James McDonald
3d ago

What a beautiful thing to do for you're sister an our lord, God bless you an you're sister an God bless all the folks with disabilities!! My pastor Jim Mundy did this some year's ago to raise awareness for our Heavenly Father. You sir are a wonderful human being again God bless you. 🙏

Reply(1)
5
Related
KXRM

$9K worth of stolen property recovered, 3 people arrested after storage unit burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several people have been arrested after police say they stole several thousand dollars’ worth of property at a local public storage unit. Beginning in mid-March, the Sand Creek Investigations Division began investigating a storage unit burglary that occurred at the Public Storage located at 2790 Janitell Road. During the burglary, police say […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for March 25

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Pueblo Police are looking for 23-year-old Kaylie Dora. She has a no-bond warrant for aggravated robbery. She has two warrants for failure to appear which include possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, burglary, […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Pueblo, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Government
Pueblo, CO
Sports
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Christ
1230 ESPN

Inmate Found Dead Inside Colorado Prison Likely Murdered

An inmate incarcerated in a Colorado prison was found dead in his cell and evidence shows that he was most likely a victim of homicide. The incident took place on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the early morning hours when prison guards at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility found an inmate laying on the floor of his cell unconscious.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Iconic bull elk found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park: "He was definitely vulnerable"

An iconic bull elk who was known for his spectacular antlers has been found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park. CBS Denver reports that some called the animal "Bruno" and to others, he was "Kahuna" or "Incredibull." Loren Schrag, who's been taking photos of the bull elk since 2018, told the station he came across the carcass — and said he believes it was killed by a mountain lion.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I25#Jane S Home Foundation#Catholic
1230 ESPN

Colorado Will Soon Be Filled With Migrating Butterflies

As the snowy season winds down in Colorado another season will soon approach with spring. Migrating Monarch butterflies. Monarch butterflies have large orange, black and white wings and are probably one of the most beautiful butterflies you will see in the state of Colorado. These butterflies only use Colorado as a stop on their migration between Mexico and California to the northern part of the United States and Canada.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
KXRM

11 stolen cars, a trailer, drugs and guns found in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS — 11 stolen vehicles, a trailer, several drugs, and two guns have been recovered, and two people have been arrested following an investigation in El Paso County. April 1, the Metro Motor Vehicle Theft Unit arrested Randall Powell, 38, after police say he was caught driving a stolen Toyota Tacoma. Police also discovered […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
AccuWeather

Hello, spring? Major snowstorm forecast to wallop Denver

The same storm poised to bring an outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes over the southern United States this week will also produce a major snowstorm over portions of the central and southern Rockies and High Plains from Sunday night to Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The storm could become one...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

KXRM

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy