Gainesville, GA

Mobile home burns in Gainesville

By Conner Evans
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
A mobile home caught fire Sunday, April 10, near Gainesville. No one was injured, according to Hall County Fire Rescue. - photo submitted by Hall County Fire Rescue

A mobile home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon, April 10, off Atlanta Highway in Gainesville.

No injuries were reported.

Hall County Fire Rescue and Gainesville City Fire Department responded to the scene at 1:05 p.m., according to a press release from Hall County Fire Rescue. Heavy smoke and fire were coming out of the mobile home when responders arrived, and the fire was quickly extinguished, the release states.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and will be under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

WRBL News 3

Sheriff: 7-month-old dead after family dog attack in Georgia

MARTINEZ, Ga. (AP) – A seven-month-old infant has died after being attacked by a family dog in suburban Augusta. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened around midday Tuesday at a home in the City of Martinez. The infant, Serenity Garnett, was being watched by her great-grandmother when the American Bulldog Great Pyrenees […]
MARTINEZ, GA
WDEF

53 year old woman dies in fatal car accident Saturday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- On April 9, 2022 at approximately 9:55 a.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 5700 block of Hickory Valley Road. The following was determined through interview, observation, and investigation:. An uninvolved motorist observed that a vehicle (vehicle #1) had run off the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CBS 46

Father, daughter identified in Cherokee County murder-suicide

CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in Canton. CCSO says it appears a murder-suicide happened around 5:45 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Bridge Mill Avenue in the Bridge Mill Subdivision. Deputies arrived and found two people dead inside the home. They say right now it appears a 57-year-old father shot and killed his 19-year-old daughter and then took his own life.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
