Mobile home burns in Gainesville

A mobile home caught fire Sunday, April 10, near Gainesville. No one was injured, according to Hall County Fire Rescue. - photo submitted by Hall County Fire Rescue

A mobile home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon, April 10, off Atlanta Highway in Gainesville.

No injuries were reported.

Hall County Fire Rescue and Gainesville City Fire Department responded to the scene at 1:05 p.m., according to a press release from Hall County Fire Rescue. Heavy smoke and fire were coming out of the mobile home when responders arrived, and the fire was quickly extinguished, the release states.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and will be under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.