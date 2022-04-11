Sam Elliott Apologized For His "The Power Of The Dog" Comments And Said He Felt "Terrible" About Them

Related
Sam Elliott says he's not a fan of 'Yellowstone'
Sam Elliott may be part of “1883,” but he’s not a fan of the spinoff’s original series, “Yellowstone.”. The 77-year-old actor stars as tough cowboy Shea Brennan in the Paramount+ show. While he had nothing but praise for “1883,” he didn’t hold back his thoughts on “Yellowstone.”
‘1883’: Sam Elliott Praises Billy Bob Thornton as a ‘Powerful’ Actor
In a behind-the-scenes clip, 1883 actor Sam Elliott opened up about working with costar Billy Bob Thornton, whose acting he praised. “He’s a powerful actor,” said Elliott in the video. “It’s hard to take your eye off of him.”. Thornton played Jim Courtright, a ruthless sheriff,...
fox40jackson.com
Jane Campion challenges Sam Elliott to ‘a shootout’ over ‘Power of the Dog’ feud
Jane Campion offered to settle her feud with Sam Elliott in the ol’ fashioned way. The “Power of the Dog” director recently appeared on the Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter Podcast” and revealed the pair had unfinished business to take care of. “OK, Sam, let’s...
Sam Elliott’s Family: How Many Children Does He Have?
Sam Elliott is an icon and a legendary actor who’s garnered a reputation as a tough-as-nails cowboy. Through his successes, he’s created a life that will forever be remembered. And though to the public, Sam Elliott is synonymous with Western dramas, he also has a sweet and fulfilling personal life. That includes his role as a father. Sam Elliott’s a family man through and through.
American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show
American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
insideedition.com
'Price Is Right' Contestant Steps In as Announcer After Drew Carey Hears His Incredible Voice
A “Price Is Right” contestant stepped in as the announcer after host Drew Carey heard his incredible voice. The moment Robert Devaughn started speaking, Carey knew he was hearing something special. “Robert, I love your voice by the way. George, you better watch out,” Carey said. Then...
Kim Kardashian Says Divorcing Kanye West Felt Like Pain She 'Didn't Even Know Existed'
The "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star told Hoda Kotb about how her last divorce is markedly different from her previous two splits.
Jeopardy! fans outraged and think host Ken Jennings made MAJOR mistake with ‘poorly worded’ clue for contestant Zhe Lu
JEOPARDY! fans fumed after Ken Jennings made a MAJOR mistake with a "poorly worded" clue. Twitter wanted the host to "revisit" the question after it aired. Ken currently splits the gig with actress Mayim Bialik, and returned this week which many fans buzzed about. On Facebook one wrote: "YAY!! Ken...
Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy
Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Talks Wedding Plans. She did it again! Britney Spears is about to be a mom of three. After the "Womanizer" singer, 40, announced that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari were expecting, the soon-to-be-father took to social media to celebrate the news with his followers.
Hello Magazine
Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild
Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Gets Support From The Game, Tory Lanez After Benzino Laughs At 1st Week Sales: Report
The celebratory release of Coi Leray's debut album Trendsetter is still being felt by the rapper's fans. Leray provided an introductory effort stacked with industry favorites as features, and she even included a few tracks that helped her become a viral success. Today (April 13), DJ Akademiks tweeted that Trendsetter was "on pace to sell 11K first week," and instead of being supportive, this prompted Benzino to reportedly tease his daughter.
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Eager to Have Jennifer Garner at Their Wedding
Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have barely had time to pop the champagne to celebrate their engagement, but it looks like the wedding guest list already has a few names on it. Besides their close family and friends, the couple apparently want to reserve one invite for Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. That might sound like shocking news, but Garner and Lopez have been reportedly bonding over their “respect for each other as mothers and as individuals” and the common goal of making sure Affleck is “doing well,” according to a Hollywood Life source. The...
Hello Magazine
Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post
Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
Mark Wahlberg says he spent ‘millions’ of his own money on new religious film: ‘This is God choosing me’
Mark Wahlberg has opened up about the personal investment he made to get his new movie Father Stu made after failing to secure financial backing.Father Stu tells the true story of Stuart Long (played by Wahlberg), a boxer who became a Catholic priest while struggling with a progressive muscle disorder called inclusion body myositis.Speaking to Insider, Wahlberg revealed that he spent “millions and millions” of his own dollars to bring the film to the big screen, inspired by his co-star Mel Gibson who invested $30m (£23m) in The Passion of the Christ to help finance it.“Well, I'm always willing...
ASAP Rocky Allegedly Cheats On Rihanna With Fenty Employee; Meet Amina Muaddi [Photos]
ASAP Rocky went from a fashion killa, to a fashion cheatta...(allegedly)
Hello Magazine
Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir
Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
Good Morning Britain viewers in hysterics over Gene Simmons’s reasoning for not taking drugs
Kiss star Gene Simmons gave Good Morning Britain viewers some life advice, which left them in hysterics.In an interview on Thursday (14 April), the Kiss rock star explained his secrets to looking good and still being able to perform at the age of 72.Simmons revealed he lives a “clean life”, despite his rock persona as The Demon.He also told viewers their “spankle” won’t work if they drink too much.The musician said: “Kids, if you don’t use drugs and you don’t smoke or drink, you can hold your hand in front of your face and it won’t do that [shakes hand].“It’s...
Trevor Noah Quips About Will Smith’s Oscars Punishment: ‘Should’ve at Least Consulted Chris Rock’
Well, if Chris Rock isn’t ready to start joking about the Will Smith face slap, then we will have to settle for Trevor Noah in the meantime!. Last week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences—the organization that presents the Oscars—announced the 10-year suspension of Will Smith for his assault on comedian Chris Rock.
