Sam Elliott Apologized For His "The Power Of The Dog" Comments And Said He Felt "Terrible" About Them

 3 days ago

The Power of the Dog was one of the most acclaimed movies of 2021 — Jane Campion even won the Oscar for Best Director for it.

Actor Sam Elliott — whose storied career includes performances in many Western-themed films — made headlines last month for his controversial comments on Marc Maron's WTF podcast , in which he called the film "a piece of shit."

“That’s what all these fucking cowboys in that movie looked like," Elliott said after comparing the film's depiction of cowboys to Chippendale dancers. "They’re running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions of homosexuality throughout the movie.”

The backlash was swift. The Power of the Dog star Benedict Cumberbatch called Elliott's comments "very odd," while Campion referred to the actor as a "b-i-t-c-h."

At a panel hosted by Deadline over the weekend, Elliott apologized for his comments after being asked about them, saying he felt "terrible" about how they were received.

Elliott said that the film "struck a chord" with him and that he "wasn't quite articulate" about how he expressed the feelings that the film provoked.

"I said some things that hurt people, and I feel terrible about that. The gay community has been incredible to me my entire career," he said.

"And I mean my entire career, from before I got started in this town. Friends on every level and every job description up until today," he continued.

"I’m sorry I hurt any of those friends and someone that I loved. And anyone else by the words that I used.”

Elliott also said that he told Maron that Campion is a "brilliant director," and he extended his apology to the entire cast of The Power of the Dog — "and in particular, Benedict Cumberbatch."

"I can only say that I’m sorry, and I am. I am.”

You can hear the entire WTF interview here .

